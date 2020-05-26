CHAPEL HILL — The NCHSAA on Monday night told its member schools that the dead period for prep athletics in the state would be extended through June 15 but offered some hope for a return after that date.
The NCHSAA board of directors voted unanimously to extend the current dead period, which has been slated to end June 1, HighSchoolOT.com reports.
But the state association’s email to schools also stated “if pandemic conditions in NC continue to improve, summer activities could begin June 15,” and advised “in anticipation of the dead period ending, each athletic staff is encouraged to begin local planning, while acquiring items necessary to help keep all participants safe.”
The current dead period allows no practices or team training sessions. Last week, both the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and National Federation of State High School Associations announced recommended guidelines under which prep and other youth sports should operate when they resume.
High school sports have been on hold since March 12, and the NCHSAA since then canceled all spring sports as well as its state championship basketball games.
The NCHSAA has made no announcements about what sports will or won’t take place as normal in the fall season.
The NCHSAA is holding a virtual press briefing session Tuesday at 4 p.m. to discuss more developments.
