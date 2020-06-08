CHAPEL HILL — As planned, the NCHSAA will lift its dead period next week to allow for in-person workouts for prep athletes. The organization announced Monday that it would allow limited workouts beginning June 15, though education agencies across the state must also permit it at a local level.
The NCHSAA also announced its guidelines for sports activities’ return, which were formed with input from the NCHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The restrictions for the first phase of return include having workouts of no longer than 90 minutes, with no more than 25 people at outdoor venues and no more than 10 in gymnasiums. They also require daily temperature checks and social distancing, along with instructing schools to keep the same groupings of athletes working together each time.
Each athlete working out must have a physical on file dated on or after March 1, 2019 and answer COVID-related initial screening questions. Locker rooms and weight rooms remain closed for now. The restrictions include no shared use of athletic equipment. Guidelines for future phases will be developed and shared at a later date.
For the complete list of NCHSAA guidelines, visit nchsaa.org/sites/default/files/NCHSAAReopeningSportsActivitiesSummerGuidance_June2020.pdf.
In addition to approving the guidelines, the NCHSAA board of directors kept in place the June 29-July 5 dead period but eliminated the dead period scheduled for the week of the now-canceled N.C. Coaches Association clinics from July 20-26.
