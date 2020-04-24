AMES, Iowa — Burke County basketball not only runs deep, but it reaches far and wide, too.
The Iowa State men’s basketball team’s new director of strength and conditioning is proof positive of that.
While David Land isn’t a native, he does have family in Morganton. His father, C. David Land, says David is the stepbrother of Ashlee Rogers, the wife of former state championship-winning Freedom High boys basketball coach Casey Rogers, who now is the FHS principal.
The elder Land, who lives in Morganton with his wife Suzanne, Ashlee’s mother, says David considers Terry Rogers — FHS’ first boys basketball coach and also a state championship winner, as well as an NCHSAA Hall of Famer — and Terry’s wife Tonya to be part of his extended family.
The Cyclones tabbed David Land, a Raleigh native, to be their strength and conditioning director under head coach Steve Prohm earlier this month. Iowa State says Land is the only men’s basketball strength coach to lead two different programs to undefeated conference seasons — having done so most recently under coach Mike Young at Wofford in 2018-19.
"What an unbelievable opportunity to come to Iowa State and be a Cyclone," Land said in a release. "I simply couldn't turn down the chance to reunite with Coach Prohm and join him in Ames. Coach Prohm and his staff place a heavy emphasis on player development, and I'm ecstatic to have their support in my quest to change these student-athlete's minds and bodies.
“From day one, our goal will be to prepare these Cyclones to win multiple games in March. I can't wait to hit the ground running with these young men."
Land followed Wofford to Virginia Tech this past season. Before that, he first worked with Prohm for two years at Murray State.
"I am really excited to have David back working with me," Prohm said in the release. "The opportunity to bring in someone that I have a previous relationship and familiarity with was important. David will be a great asset for our program in a variety of ways because of how much effort he invests in the student-athletes."
During Land’s season with the Terriers, Wofford has its first AP Top-25 ranking, a 20-game win streak, undefeated conference record (18-0) and the first NCAA Tournament win in school history. There, he trained sharpshooter Fletcher Magee, who set the NCAA Division I record with 509 career 3-pointers and earned All-America honors as a senior.
According to Iowa State, Land was the director of Olympic strength and conditioning at Utah State during the 2017-18 season. Land oversaw sports performance for non-football sports, being tasked with managing staff, budgeting and scheduling for all of the Olympic sports.
Land, who was at Murray State from 2013-17, spent the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons working with Prohm and the men's basketball program. In addition to men's hoops winning multiple conference titles, he also helped guide several other programs to Ohio Valley Championships, including women's tennis (2014-15) and women's golf (2015, 2017).
Iowa State says Land was significant in the development of point guard Cameron Payne, who was a lottery pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. The Racers were ranked during the 2014-15 season and had an NCAA-best 25 consecutive wins.
He also has worked at UNC Wilmington, East Tennessee State, Milligan College and NC State.
Land is certified through the National Strength and Conditioning Association as a certified strength and conditioning specialist. He is CPR/AED certified.
Land, who earned his Eagle Scout in 2007, is a 2011 graduate of Appalachian State with a bachelor's degree in exercise science and a minor in nutrition. He earned a master's degree in exercise physiology and performance from East Tennessee State in 2013.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
