CULLOWHEE — Western Carolina football coach Mark Speir this week officially announced the addition of Nick Newsome to his defensive coaching staff, where he will primarily work with the Catamount safeties.
Newsome comes to Cullowhee after two years as a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech and a total of eight years of coaching experience including six at the collegiate level.
Prior to making the move to Atlanta, Newsome spent three seasons at Capital University (2015-17), a NCAA Division III program in Columbus, Ohio. His first position at the collegiate level came at Tennessee-Martin in June 2012. Three players whom Newsome has worked with during his collegiate coaching career have gone on to play in the NFL.
Newsome was a four-year letterwinner as an H-back and long snapper at Austin Peay (2008-11) where he played in 39 career games.
