HICKORY — Rob Noyes knows a thing or two about winning in “The Shu.”
After all, he was part of Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball teams that won 31 home games at Shuford Gym during his four seasons as a Bear. That culminated with a 21-win season that featured 10 victories at home in his final year at L-R in 2015-16 when he averaged 10.3 points and 7.7 rebounds and helped guide the Bears to a deep run through the NCAA Division II Tournament alongside former Freedom standout Darrion Evans.
Noyes also knows a little bit about winning as a Freedom Patriot.
In his senior season playing at FHS, he was the South Mountain 2A/3A Conference player of the year, first-team all-region, first-team all-county, all-state 3A and All-3A West Regional after averaging 17 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. That year, the Patriots went 21-6 with a playoff win.
But now a fourth-year assistant coach for Freedom, Saturday’s NCHSAA 3A West Regional final victory over No. 5 Hunter Huss, 58-56, which sent the Pats to this weekend’s 3A state title game at NC State’s Reynolds Coliseum against East champion and top seed Fayetteville Westover, just might have been his biggest win and rowdiest crowd at Shuford yet — and his biggest as part of the Freedom program.
“Playing at Freedom, you get everybody’s best shot and great crowds,” Noyes said after the victory. “This was an unbelievable crowd tonight. It was very special for me, obviously, being back where I played my four years of college basketball and getting to see some people I played with and worked with.
“I’m so happy for our guys. They’ve worked so hard and bought in to what coach (Clint) Zimmerman’s said since June. I’m just really happy for everybody because it’s a program win.”
Loud and proud
Noyes wasn’t the only one to notice the sea of red that urged that Patriots to victory on Saturday. Zimmerman and the players alike talked about the crowd noise after the game, and the Freedom Fanatics were euphoric following the win.
“We love it. It’s like being home at Freedom,” Zimmerman said afterward. “We say it all the time. Our fans travel well. We have the best fans in North Carolina. They support us when we’re good, and they support us when we struggle. They really showed up in force today. The environment felt great. We had such good support. All we were missing was (having) the student section underneath the hoop.”
When Saturday night’s 7:35 p.m. tipoff comes in Raleigh, it won’t be surprising to see — and hear — more of the same.
Inside the numbers
Size disadvantage has been a theme for the Patriots (29-1) throughout not just these playoffs, but the entire season. But so far, it just hasn’t mattered. Freedom outscored a taller Huss team 40-36 in the paint Saturday — a big feat in a two-point game where FHS went 1 of 18 from beyond the arc.
Westover (30-0) has size, too, but it was their shortest player who led them to the state championship game in the 3A East Regional final. Darius Jewell, a 5-foot-9 junior point guard, poured in a game-high 18 points on 6 of 11 from the floor and 4 for 4 from the foul line.
Freedom’s three-pronged senior guard offensive attack didn’t just light up the points side of scoreboard in Saturday’s win. Though James Freeman (19), Bradley Davis (14) and Qualique Garner (10) all finished in double figures, they also saw nearly every second tick off the clock from the floor. Freeman played all 32 minutes, Davis played 31 and Garner 30. Classmate Jayden Birchfield (15 points) added 26 minutes in the post.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.