McCaffrey embracing new role as face of Panthers franchise

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, in Indianapolis. McCaffrey's versatility and superb statistics helped him to a rare double: The Carolina Panthers running back has made The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team at two positions.

 Michael Conroy

CHARLOTTE — The NFL released its 2020 regular-season schedule with opponents, dates and start times (some of which are tentative) on Thursday night.

Panthers logo

The Carolina Panthers, under first-year coach Matt Rhule and new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, will open the season versus the Las Vegas Raiders — who in the offseason completed the move from Oakland — on Sept. 13 in a 1 p.m. kickoff to air on CBS.

Rhule: Bridgewater was 'right fit' because he knows offense

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

The Panthers then visit NFC South division rival Tampa Bay and its new quarterback Tom Brady the following Sunday, Sept. 20, also at 1 p.m.

Half of Carolina's division games are scheduled for Week 10 and prior, with just the finale vs. New Orleans falling in the final seven-week stretch run. The Panthers have a late bye, in Week 13, the first week of December.

The team's only scheduled primetime game is a Thursday night home showdown vs. Atlanta on Oct. 29. The game will air on Fox, the NFL Network and be streamed on Amazon.

The new faces for Carolina aren't limited to Rhule, who replaces Ron Rivera, and Bridgewater, who replaces Cam Newton. Rivera and Newton, plus retired linebacker Luke Kuechly and departed tight end Greg Olsen, had been the faces of the organization for nearly a decade.

Returning most notably, however, is running back Christian McCaffrey. 

McCaffrey ran for 1,387 yards and posted 1,005 yards receiving last season, joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig as the only running backs in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards in both categories in the same season.

Rhule: Bridgewater was 'right fit' because he knows offense

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throws before the New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La. The Carolina Panthers have worked out a deal with Teddy Bridgewater to replace quarterback Cam Newton. A person familiar with the deal says Bridgewater is taking a three-year, $63 million contract after winning all five of his starts for New Orleans last season.

The former first-round draft pick has amassed 2,920 yards rushing and 2,523 yards receiving along with 39 touchdowns in his first three seasons. He was named to the AP NFL All-Pro Team at two positions and recently signed a lucrative offseason contract.

Carolina elected to focus on defense in April's draft, using all seven picks on that side of the ball.

PANTHERS 2020 SCHEDULE

Sept. 13 Las Vegas, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 20 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 27 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 4 Arizona, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 11 at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 18 Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 25 at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 29 Atlanta, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon**)

Nov. 8 at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 15 Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 22 Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 29 at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 6 BYE

Dec. 13 Denver, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 19 or 20 at Green Bay, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 3 New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.