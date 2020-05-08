CHARLOTTE — The NFL released its 2020 regular-season schedule with opponents, dates and start times (some of which are tentative) on Thursday night.
The Carolina Panthers, under first-year coach Matt Rhule and new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, will open the season versus the Las Vegas Raiders — who in the offseason completed the move from Oakland — on Sept. 13 in a 1 p.m. kickoff to air on CBS.
The Panthers then visit NFC South division rival Tampa Bay and its new quarterback Tom Brady the following Sunday, Sept. 20, also at 1 p.m.
Half of Carolina's division games are scheduled for Week 10 and prior, with just the finale vs. New Orleans falling in the final seven-week stretch run. The Panthers have a late bye, in Week 13, the first week of December.
The team's only scheduled primetime game is a Thursday night home showdown vs. Atlanta on Oct. 29. The game will air on Fox, the NFL Network and be streamed on Amazon.
The new faces for Carolina aren't limited to Rhule, who replaces Ron Rivera, and Bridgewater, who replaces Cam Newton. Rivera and Newton, plus retired linebacker Luke Kuechly and departed tight end Greg Olsen, had been the faces of the organization for nearly a decade.
Returning most notably, however, is running back Christian McCaffrey.
McCaffrey ran for 1,387 yards and posted 1,005 yards receiving last season, joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig as the only running backs in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards in both categories in the same season.
The former first-round draft pick has amassed 2,920 yards rushing and 2,523 yards receiving along with 39 touchdowns in his first three seasons. He was named to the AP NFL All-Pro Team at two positions and recently signed a lucrative offseason contract.
Carolina elected to focus on defense in April's draft, using all seven picks on that side of the ball.
PANTHERS 2020 SCHEDULE
Sept. 13 Las Vegas, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Sept. 20 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 27 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 4 Arizona, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 11 at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 18 Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 25 at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Oct. 29 Atlanta, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon**)
Nov. 8 at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 15 Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 22 Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 29 at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 6 BYE
Dec. 13 Denver, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 19 or 20 at Green Bay, TBD (TBD)
Dec. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Jan. 3 New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.