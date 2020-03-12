The Freedom boys basketball program is steeped in its tradition. With more state titles (three) than losing seasons (two) all-time, the Patriots are used to winning and winning big.
With that in mind, The News Herald this week talked with a member of each past Patriots’ state title squad on topics ranging from team-building to their experiences winning state to their thoughts on the current team.
Here’s some of what they had to say:
Matt Briggs, 1994
“Win or lose, Freedom teams always play hard. When young kids come to the games and see that, it carries over and builds on itself and a tradition is born, then it’s maintained that way too. There’s no other way it can be summed up: that uniform carries a tremendous amount of pride in it. From the four terrific coaches we’ve had over the years to all the players who have come through, they all play a part in that too. I played on two championship baseball teams at Wake Forest, and it’s always the same recipe: a team above individual mentality.
“We’re known all over the state for (basketball). You say you’re from Morganton, even in Charlotte where I am now, and people say, ‘Oh yeah, you guys have the good basketball, right?’
“(In the playoffs), you’ve to win an ugly game sometimes. You fight like heck, just find a way no matter what it takes even when it’s not your night. Sometimes, it’s a really big or athletic team. Sometimes, it’s someone you already beat, and they remember it and they’re gunning for you.
“I’ve been to three of this year’s playoff games, and that Weddington one could have a documentary on it. With Ben hitting the shot late, it’s one of those unsung type heroes stepping up and making it happen in a huge spot to keep the season going. When you have that, you know you have a program built.”
Corey Largent, 1998
“First, your goals are established early on. There’s never question (with Freedom basketball) what you’re trying to do. When I was in eighth grade and saw them win in 1994, that’s all I wanted to do. That part helps, all the success already having taken place and still in place basically, because it helps players buy in. They want a picture on that wall. Guys accept their role no matter what it is because they want to accomplish their goal.
“The two teams in the ’90s, there was a lot of size and a lot of D-I players. The ’94 team had Lin Lattimore (Northeastern), Danny Johnson (Clemson) and Wesley Ervin (UNC-Greensboro) and our team had Dennis Mims (Virginia Tech), me and Casey Rogers (both Western Carolina). But basketball has changed a lot since then.
“These last two teams, 2014 and this year, have been built differently. My nephew (Kasen Wilson) and his buddies were all about the same size but had great guard play and a lot of heart. (Having watched all the home games this year), this team, James (Freeman) and Brad (Davis) are surrounded by the right pieces who compliment them well. And James’ and Brad’s game complement each other. What one doesn’t do quite as well, the other one often excels at. These guys played hard and quick and shoot a lot of 3s. They’re fun to watch.”
Gabe Logan, 2014
(Note: Logan now lives in Johnson City, Tenn., and is married with a 4-month old baby.)
“Khris (Gardin) and Kasen were at my 1-year-old birthday party, so we went way, way back and were all very close. A lot of us attended the same church. We were great friends and still are. I think we just had a single focus. We kind of knew, you may score 20 this game, I may score 20 next time, but all that matters is we’re going to go out as warriors and fight. There were certainly times things weren’t going our way, but we did a good job holding each other accountable. If someone was out of line, it was, ‘Let’s get back in line because we want to win a state championship.’
“(My advice for this year’s team) would be try and remember the little things. I remember having a good time in the hotel and in the locker room before the game. I don’t remember much from the game, but those little moments stick with you. What really stands out now is the time with friends.
“I do remember the size differential. If you looked at both teams pregame, you probably thought we were in some trouble. But we had dealt with that our whole lives, from the time we were 5 on, playing an age group above ours in tournaments. We had that determination and that will. … If it was written as a story or movie, it couldn’t have ended more beautifully for us as a team.”
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.