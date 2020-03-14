The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference recently announced its all-conference boys basketball team, and regular-season and tournament champion Freedom claimed two of the three individual awards that were presented.
Patriots senior guard James Freeman shared player of the year honors with Hickory’s Davis Amos, and FHS first-year head coach Clint Zimmerman was named NWC coach of the year.
Freeman, who was named to the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association’s All-District 10 first team last week, ranks second in the county at 19.5 points per game and leads his 29-1 team in average rebounds (6.8), assists (7.5) and steals (2.6) while shooting a team-high 43 percent from beyond the arc.
He was named to the All-Burke County first team a season ago and was MVP of the FHS Christmas Invitational and NWC Tournament this season already.
Zimmerman, a 10-year assistant coach at Freedom prior to taking over in June 2019, has guided a team that graduated three multi-year starting guards including the program’s all-time leading scorer to 29 wins (third in school history) and an NCHSAA 3A West title as they await word on playing the currently suspended state title game.
Freeman was joined by three teammates on the All-NWC squad: senior guards Bradley Davis and Qualique Garner and senior forward Jayden Birchfield.
Davis, an all-district second teamer, leads the county at 21.5 ppg in a breakout season, hitting for 36 points on multiple occasions. He also averages 5.7 rebounds and is shooting 97 percent at the free-throw line, on pace for a new FHS record. He’s just the third player in program history to score 600-plus points in a season, joining Chris Moore (2003-04) and Danny Johnson (1993-94), and is 30 away from Moore’s record of 676.
Garner, a McDowell transfer, averages 13.4 ppg and 5.3 rpg, and Birchfield, a three-time county player of the year in football, averages 4.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 1.7 spg.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
