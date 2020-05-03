Two Burke County high school softball seniors whose careers were cut short this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic will play together at the collegiate level.
Both the Draughn and Patton programs have taken to Facebook in recent days to honor their seniors around the time that they would have been playing their final home games.
According to those social media posts, Draughn’s Nikki Smith and Patton’s Ashlyn Castle will both play next season at Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute. It's unclear if both have only verbally committed or already signed their letters of intent as well.
Both players were named to the inaugural all-county team last spring as second-team selections and have both played for the Burke County Post 21 American Legion Lady Fastpitch softball team.
Smith, a first baseman and pitcher, drove in 25 runs (second in county) as a junior and hit .440 with eight doubles and one home run.
Castle, who can pitch or play infield or outfield, scored 17 runs and had six extra-base hits (one HR) and 13 RBIs as a junior. She hit .409 with 11 extra-base hits in her top statistical season as a freshman.
This spring’s partial campaign was the Cobras’ first season in the sport. Their roster already includes three rising sophomores from Burke: Draughn’s Nataleigh Lail and Jenna Davis and Patton’s Ceslie James.
