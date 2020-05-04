MONTREAT — The Montreat College clay target shooting team signed its first recruit in program history as Patton High School senior Grayson Roper agreed to join the squad last week.
Roper, who plans to major in Cybersecurity and hopes to work for the Department of Homeland Security in the future, committed to the Cavaliers on Friday afternoon on campus in McAlister Gymnasium.
"I am blessed that I can participate in the clay team at Montreat to improve my clay shooting skills while forming lifelong relationships with the clay shooting team," said Roper, who participated in cross country, swimming and golf at PHS.
The newly-formed team will compete in duel competitions with other colleges and universities in the south as well as nationally with the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP).
When asked about the initial signing, Montreat coach Hub Powell stated, "Grayson's positive attitude, coupled with his shooting abilities and solid academic capabilities, make him an excellent example of what this program hopes to find in all of its team members."
In addition to the athletic abilities he possesses, Roper exhibits Montreat values, principles and a desire to grow his faith in the institution's spiritual atmosphere.
"I am excited to attend Montreat so that I can learn in an environment that will strengthen my Christian faith," said Roper.
Powell added: "Grayson's faith and values are strong, his future is bright and we a thrilled to count him as the founding member of our clay target program. All we do with this team must be geared toward excellence and pointing others to the goodness and hope found in Christ alone."
The team will begin competition this fall.
