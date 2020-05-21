Both Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant are upset at how they felt they were portrayed in ESPN’s recent 10-hour docuseries, “The Last Dance,” which highlighted the Chicago Bulls’ run to six NBA titles in the 1990s.
Pippen is “so angry” and “beyond livid,” according to David Kaplan of ESPN 1000 radio affiliate in Chicago, though Pippen has not yet spoken publicly on the topic. Kaplan says Pippen was displeased in particular at the way he was “bashed” in the final of 10 episodes that aired Sunday night and featured the 1998 Finals series and Game 6 in particular, when Pippen gutted it out through back pain.
Michael Jordan called Pippen “selfish” earlier in the docuseries for postponing offseason surgery and missing two months to start the 1997-98 season. Pippen’s refusal to enter a ’94 home playoff game against New York was also mentioned in the series, and Pippen said he didn’t regret the decision and would probably do it again.
Grant told Kaplan on his “Kap and Co.” show this week that Jordan was a “snitch” and, countering Jordan, argued he did not help feed reporter Sam Smith information for the book he wrote in the early ’90s, “The Jordan Rules,” which the docuseries depicts as a divisive point among the team.
"I would say (the series was) entertaining, but we know, who was there as teammates, that about 90 percent of it -- I don't know if I can say it on air, but B.S. in terms of the realness of it," Grant told Kaplan.
Besides Jordan, Pippen and Grant were the two main pieces of the Bulls’ 1991-93 title teams. Grant left for Orlando in ’94.
Dream Team sneakers being auctioned
Sneakers worn by Jordan, Pippen and Magic Johnson while they played for the Dream Team are being auctioned.
The sneakers, each signed by the Hall of Fame wearer, are part of the Lelands 2020 Spring Classic Auction that runs through June 19. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the sneakers will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.
The trio wore the sneakers during the Tournament of Americas, which the U.S. team won to qualify for the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. The Americans won gold there in the first Olympics to feature NBA players. The sneakers were given to a team staff member in the locker room after the tournament championship game in Portland, Ore.
BASEBALL
Glavine: Players blamed if money an issue
Former Atlanta Braves pitching great Tom Glavine knows a thing or two about playing baseball … and about not playing baseball.
The MLB players union representative in 1994 and ’95, the last time baseball went silent due to a lengthy players strike, Glavine this week told the Atlanta Journal Constitution he understands if the players don’t want to come back due to health concerns.
“I understand that a big part for all of us in getting back to our normal is to have sports back,” the Hall of Fame lefty told the AJC. “But you can’t dismiss a player’s concern for his health or his family’s health any more than you would dismiss your own concerns.
“You’re trusting in everybody else providing an environment for you that is safe. … If I was playing today, I wouldn’t say, ‘Hell no.’”
Still, Glavine says if money stands in the way of a resumption of games, he knows who will be blamed primarily.
“Even if players were 100 percent justified in what they were complaining about, they’re still going to look bad,” he told the AJC, adding that Blake Snell’s recent comment that “I’m not playing unless I get mine,” is “part of the problem.”
