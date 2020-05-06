CATAWBA — Former East Burke boys basketball head coach and Freedom varsity assistant and JV head coach Rob Bliss will soon be out of administration and back on the sideline, according to a report from Chris Hobbs of the Hobbs Daily Report.
Hobbs, citing multiple sources, says Bliss will accept the boys hoops job at Bandys, which would be his fifth prep head coaching stop.
Bliss’ hire won’t be official until his teaching position is approved by the Catawba County Board of Education, which could come as soon as Monday, Hobbs reports.
Bliss has unofficially won 288 career games in 18 total seasons at Brevard (1996-99), EB (1999-2006), West Henderson (2006-11) and Foard (2011-14).
He was principal at Maiden for five years after he got out of coaching and is currently in his first year as principal at South Caldwell.
Bliss’ stint in Icard was highlighted by a 26-3 record and third-round 4A state playoff appearance in 2003-04. Each of his seven Cavaliers’ teams finished third place or better in conference and qualified for the postseason.
Bliss was also an assistant coach on Freedom's 1994 NCHSAA 4A state title squad. His father, Bob, was head coach at the old Hildebran High and the first head coach at EB when the school opened in 1974.
