CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina would have liked to see more of forward Sterling Manley and guard Anthony Harris this past season. They’ll be able to do so in the future, however, after both players were recently granted medical redshirts, 247Sports reports.
That gives Harris the full four years of eligibility remaining, while Manley has two years left.
Manley did not play at all in 2019-20 after December surgery to repair cartilage in his left knee. He averaged 5.4 points and 3.6 rebounds as a freshman in 2017-18 but fought injuries as a sophomore as well.
Harris played just five games last year, averaging 6.8 points in 12.0 minutes before tearing his ACL on Dec. 30.
