CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina on Monday added a sixth recruit to its incoming 2020 freshman basketball class, which was already ranked No. 3 nationally.
Kerwin Walton, a 6-foot-5 wing from Minnesota, chose the Tar Heels over offers from Arizona, Creighton, Georgetown, Minnesota and Vanderbilt, 247Sports reports.
Walton, the No. 99 overall recruit in the class, averaged 26.4 points and 11.0 rebounds as a prep senior and brings in a reputation as a shooter.
The four-star recruit joins fellow guards Caleb Love, RJ Davis and Puff Johnson in the UNC class as well as frontcourt players Walker Kessler and Day’Ron Sharpe.
In the backcourt, Carolina has lost Cole Anthony and Jeremiah Francis this offseason in addition to senior Brandon Robinson and grad student Christian Keeling, bringing back most notably Leaky Black, Andrew Platek and Anthony Harris.
