DURHAM — CBS Sports, 247Sports and the Duke Chronicle have all now reported that Blue Devils junior guard Alex O'Connell announced over the weekend he would transfer.
The 6-foot-6 guard appeared in 101 over his three seasons at Duke, starting 14 games. This season, he averaged 5.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game, but his minutes were down from the year before. His father, David, played at Duke from 1973-76. The younger O’Connell also had offers from Louisville, Auburn, Syracuse, Georgia and Georgia Tech when he committed to the Devils.
O’Connell is the second player this offseason to announce his plans to leave Duke as Tre Jones has declared for the NBA Draft.
