Danny Seagle of Morganton this month may not add to the 38 lifetime 5ks — or the number of 10 track and field events — that he has completed in the month of June, which is national men’s health month, but he remembers them all.
Seagle’s busiest day historically has been June 15, when he ran the Boone track meet in 1982, the Elizabethton (Tenn.) 5k in 1996, the Statesville 5k in 2013 and the Catawba Meadows 5k last year.
Over the years, June has also seen Seagle compete in the Atlanta Pentathlon (1980, ’86) as well as track meets at Appalachian State (1981), in Hickory (1981, ’83), in Charlotte (1982) and at Furman (1986),
Seagle, 81, says he still weight trains three or four days per week and is running in hopes that competition will return soon as the state moves through re-opening phases in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
