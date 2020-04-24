EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the seventh article in a series set to highlight local high school senior spring sports athletes. The News Herald sent the athlete questions and they answered in their own words.
Beberly Castillo is a senior player for the Patton girls soccer team.
Who has been your biggest personal influence in the game of soccer, and why?
“Coach (Keith) Scott (of Patton) has always motivated me to do better and try my hardest. He has taught me that it’s OK to mess up, you just have to work harder to improve and not make the same mistakes again.”
What is your favorite soccer memory?
“My favorite soccer memory was when our team got to sign Coach Scott’s head after winning the first round of playoffs last season.”
What is your favorite sports team or athlete?
“My favorite sports team is Juventus because they play amazing as a team. My favorite soccer player is Lionel Messi because he started playing at a young age and has inspired many people to not give up on their dreams.”
What are your favorite hobbies outside of soccer?
“I like to have photoshoots with my friends and paint canvas for my friends in my free time.”
What are your future plans?
“My future plans are to go to college and major in computer science.”
