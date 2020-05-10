EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the 12th article in a series set to highlight local high school senior spring sports athletes. The News Herald sent the athlete questions and they answered in their own words.
Brandi Buchanan is a senior on the Freedom softball team.
Who has been your biggest personal influence in the game of softball, and why? My parents have influenced me a lot while playing sports. They have always been there to cheer me on and always giving me advice when I needed it and pushed me to be better. My coaches also played a huge role. I can’t remember a time I didn’t like a coach, so I want to thank all the coaches that have pushed me to be the player and person I have become. Also, a special thanks to Coach (Connor) Townsend. She influenced me to play softball with heart. She always pushed me to be a better player and even pushed me to be a better student. Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for a better coach to end my senior year of softball.
What is your favorite softball memory? Definitely when the team ambushed the coaches on their birthday with silly string and whipped cream pies.
What is your favorite sports team or athlete? Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson
What are your favorite hobbies outside of softball? Hangout with friends, binging Netflix shows.
What are your future plans? I’m attending East Carolina University in the fall to pursue a degree in nursing.
