EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the 14th article in a series set to highlight local high school senior spring sports athletes. The News Herald sent the athlete questions and they answered in their own words.
Catherine Dale is a senior on the Patton softball team.
Who has been your biggest personal influence in softball, and why? Probably my former teammate and current coach, Makaley Lovelace (although everyone just calls her “Bug”). She was always so confident and positive while playing, and she has a level of mastery over softball that I've always strived to achieve. I've been around her since I started playing softball, so I've really always looked up to her as an example to follow, in terms of attitude and skill. She's a big reason I'm the ballplayer I am today, as she's never hesitated to offer advice or help me when necessary, and I'm glad I had the opportunity to both play by her side and be coached by her.
What is your favorite softball memory? During my junior year when we managed to beat Bunker Hill, who was number one in the conference at the time. I hit my first home run that night (a grand slam), which tied up the ballgame, and then my best friend Ashlyn Castle also hit her first home run that night, which I think really makes it something to remember. The energy me and my team had that night is really indescribable, and I think that us winning like that showed that Patton softball isn't a team to be underestimated.
What is your favorite sports team or athlete? I don't really watch professional or college sports, so I have to say that Patton softball is definitely my favorite sports team. There's no place like home.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of softball? I really enjoy reading and writing, spending time with my friends and family and sleeping.
What are your future plans? I plan to attend UNC Chapel Hill this fall and study Pharmacy. Hopefully I'll be able to play club softball or intramural softball while I'm there, too!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.