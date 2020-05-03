EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the ninth article in a series set to highlight local high school senior spring sports athletes. The News Herald sent the athlete questions and they answered in their own words.
Denver Treadway is a senior on the Draughn baseball team.
Who has been your biggest personal influence in the game of baseball, and why? I would have to say my older brother Nathan. Just growing up watching him play the game with such passion and love really just wore off on me and influenced me to do the same.
What is your favorite baseball memory? Beating Patton on #CadeStrong night my sophomore year. JV and varsity struggled that year, and the way we were able to spark something on such a special night is something I’ll definitely never forget.
What is your favorite sports team or athlete? My favorite team is the Tennessee Vols, and my favorite athlete in general is Christian McCaffrey.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball? Going to church and watching my brothers play sports.
What are your future plans? Attending Guilford College and playing football for four years and getting my education.
