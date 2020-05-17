EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the 15th article in a series set to highlight local high school senior spring sports athletes. The News Herald sent the athlete questions and they answered in their own words.
Dorian Gregory is a senior on the Patton boys tennis team.
Who has been your biggest personal influence in tennis, and why? My father because he pushes me to become better and to fix mistakes that I may have in order to do better. He’s also my biggest supporter too.
What is your favorite tennis memory? Being able to travel around with the team to go to matches.
What is your favorite sports team or athlete? Dallas Cowboys
What are your favorite hobbies outside of tennis? I’m a lifeguard, I enjoy working out every day and hiking/camping
What are your future plans? I’m going to attend the United States Naval Academy and hopefully graduate into the aviation community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.