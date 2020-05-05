EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the 10th article in a series set to highlight local high school senior spring sports athletes. The News Herald sent the athlete questions and they answered in their own words.
Elle Tanner is a senior on the Draughn softball team.
Who has been your biggest personal influence in the game of softball, and why? My dad. He has been with me through everything, and he has showed me most of the things that I know.
What is your favorite softball memory? On my birthday last year, I was playing a game and my (future) college coach came up to me and offered me to play with him. He said happy birthday.
What is your favorite sports team or athlete? The Atlanta Braves because they are always getting young players.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of softball? Weaving and hanging with my friends and family.
What are your future plans? To go to William Peace University and play softball and get a teaching degree.
