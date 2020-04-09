EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second article in a series set to highlight local high school senior spring sports athletes. The News Herald sent the athlete questions and they answered in their own words.
Erin Carico is a senior player for the East Burke girls soccer team.
Who has been your biggest personal influence in the game of soccer, and why?
“I cannot pick just one influential person in regards to the game of soccer. There have been a multitude of people who have shaped me into the soccer player I am today. First off, my parents who signed me up for soccer, came to every game and supported me every step of the way. Second, my coaches throughout the years. In middle school, Eli Waters, and in high school, Sam Wall, Sabrina Powell, Kayla Cable and Jennifer Duckworth.”
What is your favorite soccer memory?
“My favorite soccer memory would be all the fun times I had making memories with the team. From car rides, to literally running to Bojangles’, to making it to the state playoffs and all the laughs along the way.”
What is your favorite sports team or athlete?
“I would say my favorite sports teams are the Seattle Seahawks, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and Clemson because they have the best colors.”
What are your favorite hobbies outside of soccer?
“I enjoy watching Netflix, spending time with my friends and family, hiking, playing tennis and being the East Burke Student News Ambassador.”
What are your future plans?
“After high school, I plan to attend UNC Chapel Hill to obtain a degree in exercise science. Then, I plan to go to PT school on my way to becoming a pediatric physical therapist.”
