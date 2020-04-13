EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third article in a series set to highlight local high school senior spring sports athletes. The News Herald sent the athlete questions and they answered in their own words.
Faith Younts is a senior athlete for the Patton girls track and field team.
Who has been your biggest personal influence in track and field, and why?
“My biggest personal influence for track and field has definitely been Mr. (Chris) Collins, (the Patton head coach).
What is your favorite track memory?
“My favorite memory from track is most definitely winning the 800 meters at states last year.”
What is your favorite sports team or athlete?
I’m not too into sports teams or anything, but my favorite athlete is this pro 800m runner from Australia. Her name’s Brittany Kaan.”
What are your favorite hobbies outside of track?
“Some of my hobbies outside of track and running are that I like to go hiking with my friends, cooking, reading and journaling. I also enjoy playing flute in the band.”
What are your future plans?
“My future plans include going to Appalachian State (University) in the fall, where I’ll be majoring in criminal justice. I’m also going to be running on their track and cross country teams, which I’m super stoked about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.