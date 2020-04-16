EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth article in a series set to highlight local high school senior spring sports athletes. The News Herald sent the athlete questions and they answered in their own words.
Graleigh Hildebran is a senior catcher for the East Burke softball team.
Who has been your biggest personal influence in the game of softball, and why?
“The biggest personal influence in the game of softball would definitely be my family and but mostly my Jesus Christ. Jesus has blessed me with this ability to play, and he is the one who has opened the doors to get where I am and I can thank him for everything.
“Although my dad plays the biggest role because he has always pushed me to be my best and he has got me where I am. He has driven me all around the country to play softball and even basketball. He has also practiced with me and coached me ever since I was 4 years old. I have always looked up to him and pushed myself to be better just because all he has done. But I do have to thank my mom and brother, as well, for making me not only a better player, but a better person. They have paid a lot of money for my sports, and I couldn’t be more thankful.”
What is your favorite softball memory?
“My favorite softball memory would be playing legion ball and hitting a grand slam, a home run and two doubles. I have never done that before, and it was just amazing and the enthusiasm that was brought to the team from that was awesome.”
What is your favorite sports team or athlete?
“My favorite sports team would be the Carolina Tar Heels. I have always been a big fan of them.”
What are your favorite hobbies outside of softball?
“My favorite hobbies outside of softball would definitely be shopping and most definitely watching movies.”
What are your future plans?
“My future plans are going to Lenoir-Rhyne to pursue my softball career and one day become an orthodontist.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.