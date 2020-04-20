EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fifth article in a series set to highlight local high school senior spring sports athletes. The News Herald sent the athlete questions and they answered in their own words.
Hayden Beach is a senior player for the Freedom baseball team.
Who has been your biggest personal influence in the game of baseball, and why?
“Chipper Jones. I always loved watching him play the game of baseball in a smoother way than anyone else.”
What is your favorite baseball memory?
“Hitting a two-RBI single to secure the lead against Hickory.”
What is your favorite sports team or athlete?
My favorite team is the Atlanta Braves.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball?
“Bass fishing and hunting.”
What are your future plans?
“I plan to play college baseball.”
