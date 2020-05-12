EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the 13th article in a series set to highlight local high school senior spring sports athletes. The News Herald sent the athlete questions and they answered in their own words.
Josh Moore is a senior on the East Burke boys track and field team.
Who has been your biggest personal influence in track, and why? I didn’t do track my sophomore or junior year but felt like doing it my senior year would be fun. I would say Odell Williams because that is the dude I started off with my freshman year, and he taught me a lot.
What is your favorite track memory? Seeing my brother my freshman year running the 400 and full-on gas the first 200 of it and was in first, then after that lost it all and came in last.
What is your favorite sports team or athlete? Oregon Ducks; Tim Tebow because he is not afraid to show who he really is and not afraid to show his love for God.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of track? Playing football of course, playing basketball with friends and videos games
What are your future plans? Go somewhere and get a good education and just trust the process God has for me.
