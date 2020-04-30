EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the eighth article in a series set to highlight local high school senior spring sports athletes. The News Herald sent the athlete questions and they answered in their own words.
Noah Harris is a senior on the Freedom boys golf team.
Who has been your biggest personal influence in the game of golf, and why? Though I played golf before high school, the teammates I have had as a part of Freedom's golf teams have made golf an integral part of my life. Jared, Brent, Daniel, Will, and Dylan have really made the golf season something I looked forward to each year.
What is your favorite golf memory? Two years ago, our last match of the year was scheduled at Boone Golf Club. It was raining incredibly hard that day, but since we did not have time to reschedule, we played in the rain. It was 35 degrees in Boone that day, and though the round got cancelled after nine holes, the physical experience of playing that day was memorable.
What is your favorite sports team or athlete? My dad is a Cincinnati Bengals fan and that has carried over to me.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of golf? I spend a lot of time doing recreational mathematics. I used to play organized basketball and baseball. Though I haven't played organized basketball in a few years, I still very much enjoy it.
What are your future plans? I am going to Duke University as a part of the Trinity Scholars program. I plan on majoring in Mathematics and eventually doing some sort of research related to mathematics.
