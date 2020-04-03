EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first article in a series set to highlight local high school senior spring sports athletes. The News Herald sent the athlete questions and they answered in their own words.
Ryan Shehan is a senior attacker/midfielder for the Patton boys lacrosse team.
Who has been your biggest personal influence in the game of lacrosse, and why?
“My parents have been the biggest support for these past four years. They always challenge me to get better every day and do everything they can to help me succeed in lacrosse and in life.”
What is your favorite lacrosse memory?
“I enjoyed chasing the coach with cupcakes with the team each year on Senior Night. The pregame meals and bus rides with the team are also a great memory.”
What is your favorite sports team or athlete?
“Matt Rambo, (who plays for the Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club of the Premier Lacrosse League), I like to mirror his playing style. He plays the same position as me and loves to be physical. I love how he plays the game and do my best to play like him.”
What are your favorite hobbies outside of lacrosse?
“I played football for Patton. However, lacrosse is my life. I throw with my girlfriend, my friends and my dad, (Patton coach Eric Shehan). Even though the season was taken from me and my team, I am constantly working to get better for next year.”
What are your future plans?
“I have signed with Mars Hill. I plan on earning a science teaching degree and playing lacrosse for four years.”
