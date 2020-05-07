EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the 11th article in a series set to highlight local high school senior athletes. The News Herald sent the athlete questions and they answered in their own words.
Sarah Grace Lockee was a senior on the East Burke girls basketball team.
Who has been your biggest personal influence in the game of basketball, and why? My parents. They have been there every step. They encouraged me, supported me, they believed in me, they took me to practice, they came to every game. But most importantly, they helped me to achieve my goal, which was to come back and play my senior year after brain surgery and ACL surgery.
What is your favorite basketball memory? I don’t have one specific memory, but I loved this season because of the friendships. All the laughs, jam sessions, jokes, and to play basketball with these girls one last time.
What is your favorite sports team or athlete? Carolina
What are your favorite hobbies outside of basketball? I like to be outdoors. Running, hiking or spending time with friends and family.
What are your future plans? Attend Caldwell Community College to become a Physical Therapist Assistant.
