EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the sixth article in a series set to highlight local high school senior spring sports athletes. The News Herald sent the athlete questions and they answered in their own words.
Weston Fleming is a senior infielder for the Patton baseball team.
Who has been your biggest personal influence in the game of baseball, and why?
“The biggest personal influences in the game of baseball for me would have to be my brother Wyatt, my dad and Coach Kurt Reid. Wyatt encouraged me to have fun playing baseball, instilled the love of the game and shared with me many basic skills that would help me become a stronger player. He stressed to me since I was 4 years old up to high school the importance to practice and just be able to play the game the right way it's supposed to be played.
“My dad always supported me with playing baseball, pushed me to do my best, be humble and not to give up with any sport I was playing. He would say to appreciate the talent that God has given me and pray with me every morning before I went to school and played a game that day. My mom was also my biggest cheerleader and fan.
“Coach Reid was an awesome mentor and supported me since I was little. When he coached Wyatt, I would watch him teach the team fundamentals and the love of the game and this gave me the desire to be the athlete I am today. Coach Reid was always willing to help show me what I needed to work on. I feel very blessed to have all of these people in my life to influence me.”
What is your favorite baseball memory?
“My favorite baseball memory was all the games I have got to play since Little League to now. I will especially remember the few games during my senior season for Patton. The whole team was ‘killing the ball’ when hitting. We were all having fun and loved to play baseball! I will always remember the good times with my baseball buddies, hitting at the new batting cage, cheering each other on from the dugout and eating after the games at Cook Out, Denny’s and Waffle House.”
What is your favorite sports team or athlete?
“My favorite athlete would have to be Bryce Harper because of the mentality that he brings to the game of confidence in everything that you do.”
What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball?
“My hobbies outside of baseball would be camping, hunting, fishing and hiking. I love being outside in the country with my friends.”
What are your future plans?
My future plan is to attend N.C. State University in the fall and pursue a bachelor’s degree in biological agricultural engineering.
