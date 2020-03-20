In high school, there is no extra year of eligibility.
So, with public schools in North Carolina closed until at least March 30 and prep athletics suspended through at least April 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic, seniors in spring sports are left with plenty of uncertainty going forward.
Will their seasons resume? Will they even return to school?
Some of Burke County’s veteran players are remaining optimistic.
“At first, I was extremely disappointed because I showed up at school and had no idea about practice (being canceled) until somebody told me,” said Claire Hawkins, a senior forward for the Patton girls soccer team. “But after that, I started thinking that we still have the chance to continue our season if we go back to school. I’m just holding on to that little hope that we go back to school.”
Like Hawkins’ Lady Panthers last year, the East Burke boys’ tennis team has been successful of late. But now, senior Parker Lingerfelt’s Cavaliers are faced with the reality they might not get to capitalize on that this spring, as well as the regret about the way their year might have ended.
“This year would have been a big year for us,” Lingerfelt said. “We were thinking that we would be No. 2 or 3 in the conference this year. We had a super-good team. We were playing really well. We lost to Freedom our last match, which nobody expected it to be our last match, and it’s really hard on us losing that. That could be the last match of our whole career. And if we’d known that, we probably would have played harder and our hearts out.”
The Draughn softball team made the deepest run of any Burke team last spring, going to the third round of the state playoffs. The Lady Wildcats also were poised for more success after bringing back a strong group, including senior pitcher Elle Tanner. But now, the future seems unclear.
“It was really tough, because all of our focus was working together and winning as a team and going far,” Tanner said. “It was really hard when we found out we couldn’t do it anymore. We can’t go anywhere, do anything or show everybody that we’re capable of winning everything.”
Like the Lady Panthers, the Freedom baseball team is keeping the faith that their season will resume. The Patriots are willing to keep putting in the work as they seek another trip to the state playoffs. Senior players like TJ Twitty are helping to make that happen.
“It’s definitely an inconvenience for all of us,” Twitty said. “But our seniors are taking time to work. We (still) meet up and hit on our own. We’ve just got to take this time to put a little bit more work in.
“We have a little group message, and I’m asking everybody what days we’re supposed to go (practice). Sunday, we’re going to try to get to Shuey Field and meet up. I’m going to go get a couple freshmen and Hayden Beach is going to get a couple freshmen, and we’re going to try to get everybody out there.”
Hawkins, along with fellow seniors Beberly Castillo and Ayden Bailey, are doing the same thing with their squad with some help from the team’s parents.
“All three of us are captains this year, so we’ve been texting our group chat that we’ll be able to go back to school, we’ll be able to play our conference tournament and then we’ll make it to playoffs. We have that hope,” she said.
“Some parents talked about how we should go kick around at Bethel Park with a few of us going at a time to do that or run just to keep us together and be able to see each other and stay in shape.”
Getting together for team workouts and practices won’t solve everything, though. Amid the hard work, there are some objectives that will be difficult or impossible to meet outside of school.
“It’s just hurting me in weightlifting because everything’s closed, and I really can’t get stronger in the weightlifting room,” Tanner said. “My goal was to beat the records (at Draughn), and I really can’t do it much anymore.”
“I’ve been hitting and working on my spins. There’s not many places I can pitch at because most fields are closed. But I’ve been working on little things to get better.”
And there are some aspects that go beyond athletics that Lingerfelt and the county’s other athletes will miss out on if things don’t get back to normal in time.
“With school, they’re trying to put it online,” he said. “But it’s not going to be the same not seeing my friends and everybody who supports me at school. It’s going to be different.
“Graduation is going to be a big thing. That’s something I’ve always wanted to do, something we strive for to graduate, walk across the stage and hear our name. It’s going to be hard if we don’t get that. And for prom, I know my girlfriend and plenty of other people have already bought their dresses and stuff, and you can’t return them. If that gets canceled, it’ll be really hard for us.”
The impact is different for everyone involved.
Tanner has a softball future at William Peace University, but she said that doesn’t give her closure about this year’s prep season. Lingerfelt would like to keep playing at the next level, but he’s unsure about his next steps for recruitment during the pandemic.
Hawkins said the success from last year’s second-round playoff run would be an OK note on which to end her high school career. Twitty is still in game mode and thinking about getting back on the playing field.
“To get to the playoffs, we’re going to have to hit (well) and put up runs,” Twitty said. “I think our pitching will win more games than most. If we hit, I think we’ll be all right.”
But for now, no one seems to know when — or if — he’ll get that chance.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.