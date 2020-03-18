SPARTANBURG, S.C. — By unanimous votes of the league’s council of presidents and athletic directors, the Southern Conference on Tuesday announced it is canceling all athletics-related activities — including competition, championships, organized practices and meetings — for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is of utmost importance and discontinuing all activities is prudent and necessary,” SoCon commissioner Jim Schaus said.
“My heart breaks for those student-athletes who will not get the opportunity to compete in Southern Conference regular-season and championship events this year. I am proud of our institutions on how we have worked together during this crisis.”
