CHAPEL HILL — Due to the public health threat from the COVID-19 coronavirus, this weekend’s N.C. High School Athletic Association basketball state championship games have been postponed, and the NCHSAA also has suspended all prep spring sports through next month.
The organization announced Thursday afternoon that state title games for both boys and girls have been postponed. That includes the Freedom boys’ 3A championship game that was to have been played versus Fayetteville Westover on Saturday evening at N.C. State University’s Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh.
That decision came after the NCHSAA initially had announced earlier Thursday that the games would be played with only essential team personnel and family members, no fans or media.
“As much as we would like this opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, and their communities, we know that ultimately any decision we make must err on the side of caution,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker.
The organization’s suspension of high school spring sports will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight and last through at least Monday, April 6, the organization said. The NCHSAA says this includes all workouts, skill development activities, practices and contests.
The NCHSAA says its board of directors will assess the situation regularly over the next few weeks.
Cheryl Shuffler, the public information officer for Burke County Public Schools, said that BCPS received word of the NCHSAA’s decisions and is in full support of those measures.
Shuffler added that while the spring sports ban isn’t official until tonight, most local schools were canceling events for Thursday and Friday, as well.
Phil Pieto, athletic director at Table Rock Middle, said Thursday that events were canceled and that it looks like middle schools will follow the high school protocol of no athletic activities through April 6.
For more information and updates, visit morganton.com/sports.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.
