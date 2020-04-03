For college athletes participating in spring sports, the season was over nearly as soon as it began.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the month of March saw the NCAA cancel its college basketball tournaments, followed by the spring championships, and then conferences follow suit by scrapping their spring seasons altogether.
For seniors in particular, many were left wondering if their college careers had come to an abrupt end.
But later in the month, the NCAA approved measures offering eligibility relief across its three divisions, and some of Burke County’s top college seniors are planning to take advantage.
The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to give spring sport athletes, regardless of their year in school, a way to get back the season they lost, but did not guarantee financial aid to the current crop of seniors if they return to play next year.
Former Draughn standout Gabby Buruato, a senior outfielder for the Appalachian State softball team, said she plans to be back for another year on the diamond next spring. She started all 22 games for the Mountaineers this spring before the season came to a halt, hitting .339 and sporting a .950 fielding percentage.
“I am taking my extra year as of now,” Buruato said. “I went home and talked to my parents about it. We decided that since my season was cut short, that it was probably better for me to take my extra year. It also helps me not only softball-wise, but school-wise because I can add another minor and get ready for grad school.
“I kind of decided myself that I wanted to take it no matter what, and they supported me in that decision.”
For Freedom graduate Morgan Smith, the timing was especially tough. Battling through injuries since her senior year with the Lady Patriots, Smith was finally healthy, starting and playing well as a pitcher and third baseman for Furman in softball. She had a 3.99 ERA in the circle and three home runs at the plate as an every-game starter through 26 contests.
Smith said she was promised a spot on the Paladins’ roster next season if she wanted it, but would receive no scholarship money. Smith was thinking about applying for a redshirt for her sophomore year, but now that’s up in the air, too, as details of how that would apply to this situation are unclear to her.
“There’s an option of going into the transfer portal and going to another school to get my master’s (degree), but I don’t know how any other schools are going to do scholarships,” Smith said. “And honestly, I don’t think I would want to play at a school where I couldn’t get money for it. I wouldn’t want my parents to have to pay for me to play softball for another year.
“It’s going to end eventually, anyway. ... It’s just a big decision, but as of now, I’m not going back to Furman.”
The decisions for NCAA Divisions II and III came earlier, on March 13. D-II is allowing institutions to self-apply extension of eligibility waivers for student-athletes whose 2019-20 spring season was canceled given certain criteria are met. D-III approved a measure including an additional semester and season of eligibility for all student-athletes participating in spring sports.
The transfer portal also is on Brevard senior pitcher Kross Robinson’s mind. The Patton product, who started five games (including on opening day) with 31 strikeouts and a 5.76 ERA across 25 innings for the Tornadoes, says he already has multiple offers to keeping playing ball — something he strives to do for as long as possible — as a graduate transfer after he receives his diploma from Brevard.
He’ll also be back playing with the Coastal Plain League, a wood-bat collegiate summer league where he played last year, as well.
“I signed a full summer contract with the Wilmington Sharks, which are in the CPL,” Robinson said. “As of now, they’ve been great about staying in touch with me and keeping me updated. Everything is on as planned, so it looks like we’re going to be good to go as long as things don’t take a drastic jump for the worse.”
Taylor Gardin, a member of Freedom’s 2015-16 girls basketball state championship team, was just beginning her tenure with the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s track squad after sitting out a year for transferring from Wingate within the South Atlantic Conference.
But that meant Gardin technically was a redshirt junior for athletic purposes this year for the Bears, giving her even more flexibility.
“I technically already have a fifth year from when I transferred from Wingate,” Gardin said. “I haven’t really talked to my coaches about it, but that’s probably what I’m going to do. Since I’m in nursing school now, I have another year of nursing school left.”
Gardin is working at Mission Hospital in Asheville currently, so her current juggling act is more focused toward long hours of working in health care during a pandemic and remote learning as L-R has transitioned to online classes.
“It’s definitely been hard to try to manage all my classes,” Gardin said.
