Texas winner Timmy Hill is the betting favorite for this Sunday’s third round of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.
In BetOnline.ag’s recently released odds, Hill is a 4-to-1 favorite to win again at Bristol. He finished third in the season-opener at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway and is the unofficial points leader for the online racing series.
William Byron, the Texas polesitter, has 5-to-1 odds for Bristol. Garrett Smithley, who has finished top five in both iRacing events, has a 6-to-1 betting line. And the races’ runners-up — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Homestead) and Ryan Preece (Texas) — have 8-to-1 odds.
Homestead-Miami winner Denny Hamlin has 12-to-1 odds for Bristol, just behind Alex Bowman (9-to-1).
