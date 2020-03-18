In March of 1995, 25 years ago this week, expectations were sky-high for the Freedom girls basketball team. The Lady Patriots were defending NCHSAA 4A state champions — as was the boys team after the rare 1994 double — and reached the title game again for the fifth time in the eight seasons since 1988.
They didn’t disappoint, taking down Roxboro Person, 65-55, at North Carolina’s Carmichael Arena to celebrate a third all-time championship under coach Marsha Crump. Freedom junior Tara Ramsey and sophomore Amber Snipes, now Freedom coach Amber Reddick, shared title game MVP honors.
A quarter-century later, it still goes down as the only back-to-back titles for any Burke County high school program in the post-consolidation era since 1974.
“Tara, Natalie (Watts) and I had played together since first grade on Salem youth teams and at Liberty Junior High,” Emily Leonard, now Emily Garrison, told The News Herald in 2016. “The fact we knew each others’ game so much helped incredibly. We had played against Natasha (Davis) and a few of the other girls in travel and before we got to Freedom, so it was great to get to play together. It felt like an all-star team.”
“Morganton was in constant celebration. It’d never been done before by anyone,” Ramsey said of the ’94 Patriots’ double title. “There was a parade, we were all over the paper. The boys played that afternoon and our game was that night. And at both, there were so many Freedom fans. … We had the best, most loyal fans, and from what I hear, that has not changed.”
… Here’s a quick look at FHS’ other state titles in hoops (boys or girls) over the years, all of which happened in this month in local sports history:
1989 (4A): Girls defeat Richmond County, 66-59 in overtime, at Carmichael to complete 27-2 season for first title behind MVP Kenda Walker.
1994 (4A): Girls beat Sanford, 80-51, at Carmichael to finish dominant year at 27-1. Natasha Davis named title game MVP.
1994 (4A): Boys defeat Cary, 87-75, to cap a 28-2 year for their first title at UNC’s Smith Center, hours before the girls game across town. Danny Johnson named title game MVP.
1998 (4A): Boys take down Fayetteville Pine Forest, 74-59, at Smith Center in coach Terry Rogers’ last game after 25 seasons to finish 30-1. Rogers’ son, senior point guard Casey Rogers, named MVP.
2002 (4A): Girls top Lumberton, 68-52, at the Smith Center under coach Jamie Smith in a 27-2 season. Kerri Gardin named title game MVP.
2014 (3A): Boys end 12-year FHS title drought as they top Wilson Hunt, 59-57, behind Kasen Wilson late game-winner at Smith Center for Casey Rogers’ only title as coach. Team finished 31-1, and Chris Bridges was MVP.
2016 (3A): Girls edge Northern Guilford, 53-50, at Carmichael to give Reddick a title apiece as player, assistant coach and head coach in the program as they complete county’s first undefeated season at 32-0. Ariyana Williams is MVP.
McMahon hired by Freedom
Also this week a quarter-century ago, Freedom hired Tim McMahon as head football coach. The 1981 FHS grad and former offensive lineman would become the winningest coach in Patriots’ gridiron history, a title he still holds.
From 1995-2005, McMahon’s Freedom teams compiled a 94-48 record, won three Northwestern 4A Conference titles and reached the state playoffs nine times in his last 10 seasons. They owned a 8-3 record in Fat Friday games, beating rival East Burke a then-series record six consecutive times from 1997-2002.
McMahon left FHS and went on to lead Anson County to the NCHSAA 3A state quarterfinals in 2008, then guided Emerald (S.C.) to the SCHSL 2A state semifinals in 2017, when he was named state coach of the year.
He retired from Emerald in November with a career prep coaching record of 190-123 in 25 seasons.
Pitchers turn the lights out
Four years ago this week, on March 22, 2016, the county’s four prep baseball starting pitchers combined on a night to remember.
For Draughn, junior Nick Jodway struck out 19 in a no-hitter, yielding six walks in a 1-0 road win over Burns. Patton senior Peyton Mull’s five-inning no-hit bid was disrupted by a two-out single in the final half-inning of a 15-0 rout of Watauga. He walked one, allowed the one hit and struck out eight, retiring 13 straight at one point.
Freedom sophomore Hunter Smith struck out 16 and yielded just three hits and three unearned runs in six innings in a 4-3 loss to Hibriten. And East Burke sophomore Hunter Lewis allowed two hits with two strikeouts in a home shutout of R-S Central, 8-0.
The four pitchers combined to go 25 innings on the mound as they scattered six hits and struck out 44 without an earned run.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of what we hope to be a series of articles highlighting big local sports’ anniversaries, given the current down time for local sports. As our ongoing access to archives may be limited, readers are encouraged to share any of their memories from local sports this time of year — namely March, April and May — by emailing sports@morganton.com. Photos would be appreciated too but are not a must. For consideration to be included, please include what month (and day in known) and year the event took place. We’re particularly looking for events that took place on anniversary-type years from 2020 — 10, 20, 25, 50 or 75 years ago — but any event will be considered if it fits the other scope of criteria.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.
