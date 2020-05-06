EDITOR’S NOTE: As we continue our look back at some of the bigger anniversaries from Burke County sports in the spring months, we move to high school consolidation. This time in 1970 — 50 years ago — the county had announced it was moving ahead with two larger high schools to replace the then-eight smaller community high schools of Drexel, George Hildebrand, Glen Alpine, Hildebran, Morganton, Oak Hill, Salem and Valdese. The schools opened three and four years later, and at this stage, had not yet been named. There was both significant excitement and concern over the huge, looming transition. Below are two columns from 50 years ago by then-sports editor at The News Herald Durward Buck in his “Consolidation and Athletics” series. Buck is a Burke County Sports Hall of Fame member. The columns have been edited for length.
A proposal: 10,000-seat stadium
Picture if you will, a centrally-located football and track stadium, with a field house, dressing room, press box and a seating capacity of, say, 10,000 persons.
Add to the picture, two spacious all-purpose gymnasiums with areas for offices, physical education activities and basketball arenas which will seat 2,500 each.
Add to those, visions of spacious school grounds with activity areas for intramural sports, tennis courts, practice fields and baseball diamonds.
The three scenes will not be mere visions for Burke County, under consolidation.
The Citizens’ Advisory Committee for Athletics and a committee for athletic construction may recommend those facilities, plus other improvements, to be included in the construction plans for two new high schools here.
The two committees, in meetings and visits to other schools over the past several months, have not made their final decision on their recommendations, but those are the lines along which their studies are headed.
Athletic facilities are an integral part of school construction just as physical education is an essential facet of a school’s overall curriculum.
Glen Alpine High School athletic director Ralph Wilson, who is serving as the advisor for the citizens’ group, explained the objectives of the committee in studying the structural needs for athletics.
“We are thinking in terms of a comprehensive program that will have as many different sports as we can on the varsity level, a fine intramural program, a strong junior high school program and one which will have a strong emphasis on minor sports in the physical education classes,” Wilson said.
The plans for a football stadium centrally located in the county are based on sound financial considerations. With two schools in the county, one stadium could serve both with relatively simple preparations. By arranging schedules so that one school will be playing on the road and one at home, or by playing, for example, Thursday and Friday nights if both were home, there would be no problems.
At first, the 10,000 seats sound like a lot. But consider these other statistics. Last fall, on one given night, 6,000 persons watched the Glen Alpine-Morganton game while another 4,000 or so attended games at Oak Hill, Drexel and Salem. If you add the fans who watched away games involving Hildebran and Valdese, the 10,000 figure is already passed.
The interest in track is steadily growing in western North Carolina. Hendersonville High School, for example, holds its meets at night and also hosts a big invitational meet.
“Their coach told me they made $10,000 in track last year,” Wilson said.
That kind of revenue would buy a lot of hurdle gates.
Burke will play among athletic giants
The changes in varsity athletics and in the overall physical education program in Burke County when two new high schools are constructed here will not be minor.
The merging of eight present schools into two will mean a possible switch in conference alignments, addition of minor sports for both boys and girls teams, reassignments for coaches and greatly expanded P.E. programs on all grade levels in the county.
The schools in the county are currently spread around three large and prestigious conferences. Morganton and Valdese belong to the Northwestern Conference (which is a division of the four-league Western North Carolina Activities Association).
Hildebran is a member of the Southern District 7, a 2A league. Drexel, Salem, Glen Alpine, George Hildebrand and Oak Hill are all members of the Skyline Conference.
NCSD is also a Skyline Conference school, but it is a state-supported institution. The Bears will likely have to find themselves a new conference under the new setup but will have their choice of several conferences.
NCSD is actually small enough to be classified as a 1A school but would have to travel long distances to find other 1A teams to play. An alternative would be to play as an independent and remain eligible for state playoffs while increasing the number of games against other schools for the deaf.
An NCSD official said privately that the latter course is the prevailing objective right now.
The Citizens’ Committee on Athletics had made a detailed study of the prospects for the two new schools, but changing situations in other counties require that their recommendations be flexible.
Burke County’s two high schools will have two student enrollments in excess of the 2,000 minimum for 4A classification. In the light of consolidation plans and proposals in other nearby counties, it is possible that a closely-knit 4A conference might be in existence by the time the schools here are completed. McDowell County will be completed next year.
There are merger proposals in Caldwell County on the discussion table right now. The proposal calls for the merger of Granite Falls and Hudson and of Lenoir and Gamewell-Collettsville, reducing the number of high schools in Caldwell from five to three.
A bond issue to build four new 4A high schools in Gaston County was passed last year. The new schools would replace the Little Six Conference schools in that county.
There are rumblings and rumors of more school mergers in Catawba County, which already has one 4A school in Hickory.
