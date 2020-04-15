A look back at some of the bigger anniversaries from Burke County sports in the spring months of 2010 and 2015 … 10 and five years ago at this time:
Morganton native leads Oregon title run
(NOTE: This article originally appeared in the June 15, 2015 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
EUGENE, Ore. — It was a Duck-fest at home at the NCAA track and field championships.
Jenna Prandini won the 100 meters and finished second to Kentucky's Dezerea Bryant in an exceedingly fast 200 on Saturday, leading the Oregon women to their first team championship in 30 years.
A day earlier, under the new meet format, the Oregon men cruised to their second straight team title, making it the first time the Ducks men and women have won the championship the same year. They did it on their home track, in the second of an eight-year contract to host the championships at Hayward Field.
Oregon coach Robert Johnson, a Morganton native, is a Freedom High School alum and 2011 Appalachian State University Athletics Hall of Fame inductee. Johnson called his team's double triumph "awesome."
"You can't put it into words how we're feeling on the inside,'" he said. "We put in a lot of work to get to this point. For us to be able to achieve it here in front of our Hayward Field faithful — outstanding."
Johnson is well aware of the perception that the Ducks have an unfair advantage in having the NCAA championship staged on their home track every year. But he said the Hayward Field crowd doesn't just cheer on the Ducks.
"The one thing I think people miss is they cheer for everybody," he said. "If you guys go back and look at Marques Denby on the long jump and triple jump runway, those were some tremendous roars they gave him, and he deserved every one of them. ... They're knowledgeable enough that they cheer for everybody, no matter what uniform they are wearing."
It was the end of Johnson’s third year as Oregon head coach after his successful stint there as an assistant included the 2009 NCAA women’s assistant coach of the year honor and an elevation to associate head coach in 2012.
Johnson was an assistant from 1997-2003 at App State. As a Mountaineer assistant, he guided 28 individual Southern Conference champions and 14 NCAA qualifiers in the long jump, triple jump, 55 meters, and 100 meters events.
As a member of the Mountaineers’ track teams, he was a two-time All-American in the triple jump event, an NCAA high jump qualifier in 1996, and currently holds the high jump record at ASU.
Johnson is the son of Bridgett Wilson and grandson of Martha Wilson of Morganton, and cousin of East Burke track head coach Odell Williams.
Draughn’s Johnson wins girls pole vault
(NOTE: This article originally appeared in the May 17, 2015 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
GREENSBORO — Draughn senior Jo Johnson ended her high school track and field career with a day she'll never forget.
On Saturday at the NCHSAA 2A state championships held at North Carolina A&T University’s Irwin Belk Track, Johnson became the first Burke County female to earn an outdoor gold medal in nearly a generation when she cleared a height of 9 feet, 6 inches to claim the pole vault title.
The last time a local girls athlete won an event at state occurred in 1999.
Johnson, seeded fifth in the event, set a personal record and soared 18 inches higher than in her regional runner-up finish the weekend before.
But she wasn’t done there. Johnson also claimed the silver in the 400 meters (58.22) with another personal record. It was the fourth different event she’s medaled in at state over the last two seasons.
“It feels absolutely amazing to have done this well my senior year,” Johnson said. “The past four years have definitely led up to this moment.”
Also aiding greatly in the Lady Wildcats’ fifth-place team finish was classmate Ashley Parker, who placed fourth in the high jump (5’2”) and fifth in the long jump (17’3 3¾”) for her fourth and fifth top-10 efforts at state in the last two years. Parker’s long-jump distance was a personal record.
Draughn junior Amber Barrett ran ninth place in the 100 meters (12.97) and 13th in the 200 (27.91). And Aleah Blalock placed 10th in the 3200 meters (13:05.50).
On the boys side, Draughn found its way to the podium in discus for the sixth consecutive season as junior Mason Poteat set a personal record at 168 feet, 3 inches. Poteat, the regional champ in the event, had taken the bronze a year ago in Greensboro.
EBHS grad Icard signs with White Sox
(NOTE: The following combines portions of two articles that originally appeared in the June 11 and June 14, 2010 editions of The News Herald. They have been edited.)
The 398th pick in this week’s 2010 Major League Baseball draft held a special significance for local fans.
That’s because East Burke graduate and former Burke County Post 21 player Ethan Icard was the 13th-round selection by the Chicago White Sox.
Icard was also drafted last summer, by the Atlanta Braves with the 748th pick. But he passed up that opportunity to continue his baseball career at Wilkes Community College and attempt to raise his stock.
“His work ethic and competitiveness is what has given him this opportunity,” said current Draughn baseball coach Chris Cozort, who coached Icard at East Burke. “I enjoyed coaching him, getting to know his family, and was very appreciative when he called me (Tuesday) telling me he had been drafted.”
Early in his career as a pro player, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Icard could be staying in-state, as the Kannapolis Intimidators (low Single-A), Winston-Salem Dash (high Single-A) and Charlotte Knights (Triple-A) are all part of the White Sox farm system. (The Intimidators, like the Hickory Crawdads, are part of the South Atlantic League.)
One of the club’s rookie ball stops is in Bristol, Va., and the Double-A affiliate is in Birmingham, Ala.
Icard will start off in Bristol. He joins the team on Wednesday for the home opener versus the Elizabethton Twins.
“I was excited because I received a text from (White Sox) scout Andrew Pinter, during the 12th round, and it hinted that I would be drafted soon,” Icard said. “When you work for something all your life it’s great when it finally pays off,” Icard said.
“Just hearing my name called on Tuesday and seeing it on the internet and in the newspapers is like a dream. It’s just a great feeling.”
Icard was 8-4 overall with a 4.14 ERA at Wilkes in 2010. In 87 innings, he struck out 93 batters. In 2009, Icard posted a 9-3 overall pitching record with a 3.40 ERA. He had 68 strikeouts in 79 innings pitched.
Icard had signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at Wingate University next season but chose to sign the deal to join the White Sox organization.
“I’m just glad that it’s finally going to happen and I can actually start my career,” he said. “It’s what I’ve always wanted to do, and once it’s gone, it’s gone. So I’m going to do everything possible to make it last as long as I can.”
EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the fifth of what we hope to be a weekly series of articles highlighting big local sports' anniversaries, given the current down time for local sports.

