A look back at some of the bigger anniversaries from Burke County sports in the spring months of 1970, 2010 and 2015 … 50, 10 and five years ago at this time:
Tom Smith perfect in 5-inning win
(NOTE: This article originally appeared in the April 6, 1970 edition of The News Herald.)
Drexel right-hander Tom Smith doesn’t look like a pitcher.
His form is unorthodox; he doesn’t have the powerful physique generally associated with pitchers and he doesn’t have a blazing fastball.
But he uses his head.
The bespeckled senior outsmarted the batters all afternoon Friday in pitching an abbreviated no-hitter as Drexel defeated George Hildebrand, 13-0, for the Wolverines’ fifth consecutive victory. They lost their conference opener.
All of the Drexel victories have come in the Skyline Conference, and they now lead Hibriten and Salem (also unbeaten) by a full game.
Smith pitched five perfect innings, facing only 15 batters. He struck out nine of them, and his teammates accounted for the other outs.
George Hildebrand, after giving up six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, took the field in the sixth and then suddenly decided that the lead was too great (and) it was too cold to continue, and they decided (after a conference with the Drexel coaches) to call it quits.
Drexel had only eight hits but made the most of seven walks and seven George Hildebrand errors.
John Entzi had three of the Drexel hits in four appearances, and Terry Williams, back in the lineup after recovering from an injury, rapped out two singles.
Drexel scored a run in the first inning, three more in the third and three more in the fourth for a 7-0 lead. The Wolverines then chased George Hildebrand starter Gary Mull with the six-run outburst in the fifth.
Three Patton High playoff runs
In the spring of 2010, third-year high school Patton didn’t produce just one lengthy NCHSAA 3A state playoff run. Or two.
The Panthers’ baseball team, girls soccer team and boys tennis team all reached at least the third round of the postseason. It marked the furthest simultaneous playoff run for three or more sports at PHS, a record that still holds and one that has not been duplicated by any county high school in any season, fall, winter or spring, since then.
The baseball team had reached the 2A state finals series the year before in 2009 and brought back most of those players, many of whom had also previously played on the Morganton 2004 Little League World Series squad.
Patton (23-5) advanced past, in order, Forestview (a game played over two days due to rain), West Henderson and Crest — behind Trevor Tallent’s complete game — to reach the West Regional semifinals, where they fell at home vs. Tuscola.
“It’s a pretty big deal,” then-Patton coach Brandon Scott told The News Herald. “The little league thing, I don’t want to say they got tired of it, but they wanted a new label. This year, they were the Patton team who made it to state last year instead. ... They were great for this community.”
In soccer, PHS downed South Point 3-2 in the first round as Baylee Welch scored in the game-winner in double overtime. Welch scored twice and Julia Singley added a goal and an assist in a 3-2 second-round win over Franklin before a road loss to Hickory ended the season with a 14-6-3 record.
“We have been to the playoffs every year of our existence, and have moved a round farther every year,” Lady Panthers coach Keith Scott said. “This year, we were the SMAC 3A champs, and it has a lot to do with the group of seven seniors who played their last game for Patton tonight. … I feel like we gave it our best shot.”
In tennis, Patton defeated Hickory, 5-2, and Forestview, 5-1, to open the playoffs before a 5-2 loss to Asheville ended a stellar 14-5 season. Individually amidst the team’s playoff run, Seth Edwards and Cory Carter reached the 3A state semifinals in doubles.
“If we are going to lose, we may as well go out playing our best tennis. I thought we played the best today that we have played ever,” then-Patton coach John Zimmerman said after the team’s third-round match.
Buck enters Burke Co Sports HOF
(NOTE: This article, which has been trimmed for space reasons, appeared in the April 26, 2015 edition of The News Herald.)
If a book was published on sports writing in Burke County, both covers, the foreword and the first few chapters would be Durward Buck. In his time here, though, the story was never about Buck. Instead it was by Buck, and about local athletes in all sports young and old.
Those stories were always written with equal parts zeal, compassion and totality, the reasons why they were remembered so fondly nearly 40 years after Buck left Morganton on Friday at CoMMA at the Burke County Sports Hall of Fame banquet.
Buck, who served as sports editor at The News Herald from 1963-77, was inducted as the 21st member of the local Hall of Fame.
Former North Carolina basketball player and 2012 HOF inductee Joe Brown said he met Buck in second grade playing for the Valdese Tigers’ youth team. He told of a box of old newspaper clippings he went through after his mother passed away and praised Buck for his coverage of all sports.
“‘Dur’ never failed to say something positive in his writing. It’s not that it was always flattering to everyone, because you can’t be. But it was always accurate,” said Brown, who also spoke of the impact Buck had on his life.
Former MRD Little League supervisor Bill Allman detailed Buck’s accuracy and his ability to capture “the fun and excitement of games in his stories.”
In his time in Burke County, Buck came up with the nickname “Fat Friday,” for the Freedom-East Burke football rivalry.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third of what we hope to be a weekly series of articles highlighting big local sports' anniversaries, given the current down time for local sports.
