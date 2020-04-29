A look back at some of the bigger anniversaries from Burke County sports in the spring months of 1970 and 2000 … 50 and 20 years ago at this time:
Hastings’ baseball duo
The last name Hastings holds some weight in the East Carolina University baseball program.
The eastern Burke father-son duo of Ron and Joe Hastings excelled with the Pirates, with Ron pitching at ECU from 1968-71 and Joe playing there in 1997 and 1999-2001.
Ron, a 1967 Hildebran graduate and 1996 ECU Athletics Hall of Fame inductee, led the nation in ERA (0.56) as a junior in 1970 when he allowed just 10 run in 81 innings. The right-hander started nine games that season, throwing eight complete games including four shutouts en route to honorable mention All-American honors.
“I was throwing almost all fast balls last year,” Ron told The News Herald in ’70. “Now I feel confident that I can throw the curve for a strike on a 3-1 or 3-2 pitch. I’ve also picked up a changeup off the fast ball.”
Ron had been part of ECU’s second team ever to reach the NCAA Tournament in ’68, and the Pirates returned in ’70 after winning another Southern Conference title. They finished with a national rank of No. 25 that season as Ron was named an All-NCAA Region 3 selection on the heels of earning his second consecutive All-SoCon honor.
Ron posted a career ERA of 1.70 at ECU and also played semi-pro baseball in Lenoir for the Broyhill Chiefs for four seasons. He returned to Burke County to coach baseball at Valdese in 1972 and served as East Burke baseball (and cross country) coach for two stints spanning 19 seasons.
He was inducted into the East Burke Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.
Joe graduated from EBHS in 1996 and also played for Burke County Post 21 when the squad claimed its most recent N.C. Area IV American Legion title in ’94 to start a string of three straight years that Post 21 reached the Area IV finals.
Joe, a first baseman and designated hitter, was named a third team All-American as a senior in 2001 at ECU when he led the first-ever Pirates team to advance to the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals with 62 RBIs. He was also named All-Colonial Athletic Association that season.
The year before as a junior in ’00, Hastings led ECU in batting average (.352), home runs (13), RBIs (60) and slugging percentage (.605) while tying for the team lead in runs (50).
ECU won Colonial titles in both ’99 and ’00 and reached the NCAA Tournament in each of Joe’s last three seasons as he and his father’s teams combined for five NCAA berths. Hastings was part of an ECU class that won a program-record 166 games over four years.
“I didn’t have any pressure (because of my father’s legacy at ECU),” Joe told The News Herald in 2000. “He was a pitcher, and I’m a hitter. I’ve been raised with ECU, and that was where I wanted to play since the day I picked up a bat.”
Joe was then selected in the 24th round of the 2001 MLB Draft and spent four seasons in the San Diego Padres’ organization, reaching as high as the Double-A level. He finished with a .262 batting average, 24 home runs and 155 RBIs in the minors.
After his playing career, Joe got into college coaching with stops at Virginia (2005), VMI (2006), Boston College (2007-09) and Notre Dame (2010-11), all as an assistant. He then took an assistant coach/recruiting coordinator position at Coastal Carolina, where he stayed from 2012-15 and helped recruit many of the Chanticleers’ players who won the College World Series in ’16.
Joe is currently an MLB scout with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Mull’s double duty
(NOTE: This article originally appeared in a May 1970 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
Pitcher Gary Mull had two baseball tryouts in the same day Saturday. He may have passed them both.
The muscular right-hander made an hour trip to Appalachian State University for a tryout during the day Saturday and pitched “the equivalent of a game” for Appalachian coaches. Then he made the hour trip back home and got another tryout of sorts when he drew his first starting assignment for the Burke County Legion baseball team Saturday night.
The result of the second test was clear. The George Hildebrand High School senior pitched the Post 21 team to a 7-3 victory over Cherryville and was so impressive that the first test may have to be refigured.
He didn’t allow an earned run against the Cherryville team, struck out eight batters and walked two.
“Boy, am I tired,” he said to teammates as he left the field. I didn’t know if I could finish or not.”
He had just fanned the last two batters to end the game, giving Burke a 3-1 record for the season.
“He’s a strong guy,” said Legion coach Clyde Parker.
A few weeks before that, Mull pitched five perfect innings of baseball in his final high school appearance, leading GH to a 14-0 road drubbing of Patterson.
He struck out 12 of the 15 batters he faced and didn’t allow a ball to leave the infield, inducing two groundouts to second base and fielding a chopper himself from the mound. At the plate, Mull tripled and singled as GH scored in each inning.
Eagles coach Butch Swink called it “a perfect job.”
“He couldn’t have done any better,” Swink said.
Other ’70 no-hitters
Mull’s was one of several pitching gems that spring locally. Tom Smith of Drexel threw a perfect game as well as the prep level (already written about in this series.)
In youth baseball, Fire Department midgets player Randy Epley threw back-to-back no-hitters, the first as he struck out five and walked five in four innings of a 10-0 win over Kiwanis. Then Epley struck out five, walked three and didn’t allow the ball out of the infield in a 12-0, four-inning win over the Jaycees. He also hit a two-run homer as part of a two-hit day in the second win.
Police Department’s Ricky Brown also threw a youth baseball no-hitter in a 10-1 win over Kiwanis, one game after he tossed a one-hitter. Brown whiffed 13 batters in the no-no, allowing five walks and hitting one batter.
In industrial league softball, Drexel left-hander Marshall Walker pitched a no-hitter and was within one batter of a perfect game in a 12-0 victory over Doublin. Walker struck out 12, and the opposition’s only base runner came via error.
And Valdese’s Luther Nicholson struck out six and walked one in a fast-pitch no-hitter in a 1-0 victory over the Norfolk (Va.) Sea Raiders.
Morganton marathon
(NOTE: This article originally appeared in a May 1970 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
Morganton right-hander Ernie Mims pitched 10 consecutive innings of shutout baseball Friday, but it wasn’t enough. … It could only happen in a 15-inning game.
Lenoir scored three runs in the top of the 15th and defeated Morganton, 6-3, in what may be the longest high school game ever played in Burke County. Veteran observers were jogging their memories after it was over in an effort to remember a longer game. Somewhere in the record books, one may exist, but the Wildcats and Bearcats are probably too tired to look.
The game took nearly four hours to complete. The teams combined to strand 33 baserunners.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The state’s longest-ever prep baseball game took place the same season, a 19-inning contest between Bartlett Yancey and Graham.)
