A look back at some of the bigger anniversaries from Burke County sports in the spring months of 2010 and 2015 … 10 and five years ago at this time:
Alabama makes offer to Emmons
(NOTE: This article originally appeared in the May 24, 2015 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
Make that nine NCAA Division I football scholarship offers for rising Freedom senior running back B.J. Emmons.
And this one might top them all.
Emmons’ mother, Cynthia Martin, said her son received a phone call Friday around 1:30 p.m. from not a recruiting coordinator or a position coach, but from Alabama head coach Nick Saban himself, a four-time NCAA champion and two-time national coach of the year.
Saban called to personally offer the two-time reigning Burke County player of the year a scholarship.
Martin said the Alabama recruiter for this area had come by FHS the week before to see Emmons and told him they were very interested at that time.
"I'm pretty excited for him," Martin said. "Roll Tide."
Emmons (5-11, 215) now has offers from the Crimson Tide as well as Georgia, Charlotte, Florida, NC State, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. He verbally committed to Georgia in early December 2014 but soon re-opened his recruitment after a Bulldogs’ running backs coaching change.
Emmons, a four-star recruit, is rated No. 39 nationally by ESPN for his 2016 class regardless of position. He is the No. 4 running back in the nation and No. 2 overall player in the state.
Emmons ran for an all-time Burke County-record 431 yards on 30 carries in the Patriots’ first-round 3A state playoff loss last fall to finish the season with 38 TDs along with 2,348 yards on 201 attempts while playing in the equivalent of just eight games.
He now has 4,134 yards and 59 TDs in two varsity seasons at running back. Freedom has won 10 or more games in five consecutive seasons and is back-to-back undefeated Northwestern 3A/4A Conference champion after completing the program’s third-ever undefeated regular season last fall.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The summer of 2010 was action-paced locally, with Burke County Post 21 winning its most recent regular-season division baseball title, the Morganton Aggies finishing hot to claim the Southern Collegiate Baseball League’s best regular-season record and the first-year Morganton Bobcats making the first of six straight playoff runs. Below is a sampling from each team’s season.
Post 21 shares West Division title
(NOTE: This article originally appeared in the June 30, 2010 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
CHERRYVILLE — Burke County Post 21 went to Cherryville and demolished Post 100 in seven innings, winning 13-2 on Monday night.
Entering the contest one-half game behind Caldwell County Post 29 in Area IV Western Division play, Burke’s win clinched a share of the division title with Caldwell. Since the teams split two heated regular-season matchups, the No. 1 seed was to be determined by a coin toss on Tuesday afternoon in Shelby.
Needing Monday’s win at Cherryville to tie for the division’s top spot, Post 21 went into the big legion contest on a mission.
“Knowing what was at stake, the guys came out hitting the baseball,” Post 21 coach Ron Swink said. “We got some super pitching from Eli Miller, and Aaron Attaway, Tyler Hopkins and Tre Young all made super plays on defense backing him up.
“We accomplished what we came here for. We have had an outstanding season so far, but we still have some baseball to play.”
Miller gave up a one-out home run to Travis Blake in the top of the first and a two-out RBI double to Luke Kiser in the bottom of the seventh inning. The remainder of the game was all Burke County, as the visitors scored three runs in the second inning off Rowe’s three-run home run to take the lead for good.
Burke added three more runs in the top of the third on solo shots by Dykota Spiess and Young, and a Hopkins single. Hopkins took advantage of Post 100 mistakes and came around to score and make it a 6-1 game after three innings.
Post 21 (11-6, 10-4 division) really poured it in the fifth inning, scoring six more runs, initiated by Spiess’ second solo shot of the game.
Hopkins doubled off the wall and Rowe picked up two more RBIs with a sharp single. Justin O’Dear singled and scored on Donnie Hughes RBI single, and Spiess picked up his second RBI of the inning with a sac fly driving in Hughes with the sixth run of the inning.
Meanwhile, Miller was doing a bang up job on the mound, only allowing four hits through the first six innings of play.
Bobcats humble two-time champ Knights
(NOTE: This article originally appeared in the Aug. 16, 2010 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
The Morganton Bobcats’ midseason funk ended emphatically on Saturday.
Quarterback Curtis Bristol tossed a season high four touchdown passes and Donald Brown scored touchdowns three different ways (reception, punt return, interception return), as the Bobcats whipped the two-time defending Alliance Football League champion Knoxville Knights, 47-8, Saturday at NCSD’s Alumni Field.
Morganton (7-2) had lost two of its previous three games, but that stretch looks like ancient history now.
“We knew we’d have to play a heck of a game to win, and that’s what we did,” Bobcats coach Mark Miller said. “We wanted to gauge ourselves against good competition and we certainly passed the test tonight. The biggest thing we did tonight was finish drives.”
On the Bobcats’ opening drive, Bristol rolled to his left and found Brown, who made an acrobatic catch in traffic near the back of the end zone. Adrian Wallace got in the mix with a heads-up play, scooping up a short Knights punt and rambling 28 yards for a score that gave his team a two-touchdown lead.
Two straight second-quarter TD hookups between Bristol and Kyle Fox were followed by a Brown 38-yard punt return touchdown just before half and the route was on.
Bristol and Brown still weren’t quite done.
Bristol hit Bailey Tillery with his fourth strike of the game (and Tillery’s first receiving score of the year) on a slant route, and Brown scooted more than 100 yards up the field to paydirt after picking off his second pass of the game.
“(Brown)’s a freak, ain’t he,” Miller said. “He just sort of stands there with the ball for a second, puts a spin move on you, and next thing you know he’s going 100 miles an hour down the field.”
The Morganton defense forced seven turnovers while allowing the Knights just three first downs and 74 total yards.
Aggies’ season ends in SCBL semis
(NOTE: This article originally appeared in the July 22, 2010 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
HUNTERSVILLE — After three weeks of torrid baseball in which the Morganton Aggies won 14 of 19 games to finish the SCBL’s best record, the team had its sights set on a league title.
But that all came to a close on Tuesday night at Hopewell High School in a 4-1 loss to the Lake Norman Copperheads in the SCBL semifinals.
Morganton (25-18) led 1-0 after five innings thanks to a stellar start from pitcher Eric Shuford. The Cleveland County native who was named an SCBL All-Star last week tossed 5 2/3 innings on scoreless one-hit ball, before reaching the league’s maximum 85 pitches.
But with the aid of a three-run seventh inning, the Copperheads (23-15) beat the Aggies for the sixth time in seven tries this summer. After a tying run in the sixth, Lake Norman scored two runs on a bunt and subsequent pair of errors.
“We played hard, and held onto that lead until errors took us out of the ball game,” Aggies coach Travis Howard said. “We could not get any offense going tonight, and Lake Norman's pitchers did a great job. … My guys are really disappointed losing our last game, but it has been a great season.”
East Burke grad Corey Rhoney struck out the last four batters of the game for Morganton, but the team couldn’t manage the needed run support. Outfielders Ryan Bostian and Casey Gebhardt each had two hits, with Bostian providing the Aggies’ lone RBI.
