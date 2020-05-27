A look back at some of the bigger anniversaries from Burke County sports in the spring months of 1995 and 2000 … 20 and 25 years ago at this time:
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The Freedom girls basketball team repeated as NCHSAA 4A state champions in March 1995, capping what still stands as a state record with their third consecutive 4A title game appearance. In the months after the season ended, the Lady Patriots then swept the state’s top awards as Natasha Davis was named AP state player of the year and Marsha Crump won AP coach of the year. The feat has only been achieved twice in any sport in Burke County as FHS’ Jamie Smith and Kerri Gardin did the same after the 2001-02 title run in girls hoops. Davis went on to attend North Carolina on scholarship, and Crump coached two more years, finishing her 23 seasons at Freedom with a 469-142 record, 21 combined league regular-season and tournament titles and three state crowns.)
Lady Pats’ dynamic duo
(NOTE: These two articles both originally appeared in May 1995 editions of The News Herald. They have been edited.)
Marsha Crump of Freedom, who led her team to the 4A state championship, was named The Associated Press women’s high school basketball coach of the year in North Carolina.
Crump was the runaway winner of the women’s award, receiving nine of a possible 17 votes tallied in a panel of sportswriters who cover high school sports across the state. John Ralls of Thomasville Ledford was a distant second with four.
Surprisingly enough, Crump did not earn the Northwestern 4A Conference coach of the year honor in voting of the six league coaches at the end of the regular season. This was the first time Crump was honored with the state recognition although she has been NWC coach of the year numerous times.
“I feel like it’s a very nice honor. I just have to give credit to the girls, the team,” Crump said. “I always tell the girls that when they get individual honors, it’s a credit to the team. This is pretty much the same thing. I don’t go in too much for laurels. I just try to do my job and coach the girls the best I can.”
And coach the team well is something she’s accomplished throughout her career with 468 wins in 26 total seasons. Her three state championships are a record for 4A schools, as are Freedom’s five title game appearances. Over the past three years, Freedom has posted a 93-6 overall record. …
Natasha Davis, the 6-foot-1 senior post player who led Freedom to an unprecedented second straight 4A girls basketball state title, was named The Associated Press high school girls player of the year.
“It’s a shock,” Davis said. “I didn’t think I’d win any more awards this year. I’m happy, but I’m also shocked.”
With a humble attitude typical of every player on the Freedom team, Davis attributed the honor to her teammates and coaching staff as well as the support given to the Freedom team by the community.
“I really owe it to the support of my teammates and coaches,” she said. “The support of the community helped too because that made us want to play even harder. The fact we have such a great program made a big difference too.”
Crump said Davis’ work habits and determination to constantly improve her game while playing within the system helped make her one of the premier post players in the state.
“Natasha’s just a really good person,” Crump said. “Because she complemented the team so well and the team complemented her so well, she’s been able to achieve individual awards. It doesn’t just happen. It takes work, long hours and dedication.”
Davis said the leadership and knowledge of her head coach was the biggest factor in the honor.
“When I came here,” Davis said, “I didn’t think there was much more for me to learn. But she helped me focus on playing harder and coming out a stronger player. She also helped me keep my head screwed on in school.”
The honor capped another tremendous season for the Lady Patriots’ bedrock as Davis led the team in scoring at 18.6 ppg. She was selected for the Nike-Lady Foot Locker All-American Game, the only in-state player selected. She was also named Gatorade state player of the year, NWC tournament MVP, West Sectional and Regional MVP and Charlotte Observer Piedmont player of the year. One season after being runner-up for AP state player of the year and winning state title game MVP honors, Davis was also named an East-West All-Star.
She beat out Fayetteville Sanford’s Shea Ralph by one vote to win this year’s AP award. Ralph averaged 39.1 ppg, but Freedom clobbered Sanford, 80-51, in the title game.
Freedom junior post Tara Ramsey was named to the honorable mention all-state squad.
EB soccer on top at last
(NOTE: This article originally appeared in a May 2000 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
It took East Burke six years to make its first girls soccer playoff appearance. It is evident from the growth of the program since that 1998 season that they will be perennial playoff contenders.
But this year, the Lady Cavaliers craved more. They satisfied that hunger Friday.
Amber Mecimore scored 3 minutes into the second half to give EB a 1-0 lead over visiting Watauga. The game not only marked the final NWC 4A battle of the season, it also featured the only two teams with a shot at the conference crown.
Watauga countered in the 68th minute, increasing the thick intensity that enveloped East Burke Stadium. But the hosts hung on through a stirring final 12 minutes of regulation and an additional 20 minutes of overtime to preserve a 1-1 tie.
And in doing so, EB (15-5-2, 7-1-2 NWC) captured its first-ever soccer conference championship.
“We’ve waited four years for this game,” said Mecimore, a senior forward who would go on to earn NWC player of the year honors. “We knew this was going to be our night. Our goal was not just to make it into the playoffs. Our goal was to be conference champion. That’s what we said at the beginning of the season, and we did it tonight.”
Later, Mecimore was joined by teammates Katie Gravel, Katie McNeely and Jill Mitchell on the All-NWC first team, while Ana Franklin, Catherine Lafferty and Sue Yang earned second-team honors. Mecimore, Gravel, McNeely and Franklin were also named all-region.
Freedom star named All-IBL
(NOTE: This article originally appeared in a May 2000 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
Former Freedom basketball standout and College of Charleston player Danny Johnson was named one of the International Basketball League’s top players.
Johnson, a rookie for the St. Louis Swarm, was selected to the IBL’s first team in the league’s inaugural postseason awards. Johnson powered the Swarm to an IBL-best 47 wins, averaging 20.7 ppg (second-highest in the league).
Johnson finished first in the league with 182 made 3-pointers for the year. He also averaged 3.9 rpg and 3.7 apg and notched 109 steals and 24 blocks.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.