A look back at some of the bigger anniversaries in Burke County sports from June 1970, 1995 and 2000 … 50, 25 and 20 years ago at this time:
Kellner earns all-star spot
(NOTE: This article originally appeared in a June 2000 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
Ryan Kellner may be four years removed from his playing days at Freedom, but one thing remains the same … he always makes his presence felt on the baseball diamond.
Kellner, who is in the midst of his best of three seasons in the minor leagues, seems to have found his place with the Vero Beach Dodgers, an advanced Class-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Kellner’s performance this season hasn’t gone unnoticed in the Florida State League either. Saturday night, he competed with some of the top players in the league’s annual All-Star Game in Jupiter, Fla.
Despite the fact that he leads the team with a .328 batting average, Kellner was surprised to be honored with the all-star selection. The catcher has two home runs on the year, along with 18 RBIs.
“I was kind of shocked,” Kellner said. “I knew I’d been playing pretty good. It’s a reward for all of the hard work.”
The idea of an all-star game for most athletes is to relax and enjoy the atmosphere, and that’s exactly what Kellner was planning to do.
“I’m just going to have fun,” he said. “This is a good chance to do that. I’m not really worried about the game.”
The 46th-round pick of the Dodgers says he has enjoyed every minute of his young pro career.
“They’re so good to us,” Kellner said of the Dodgers’ system. “It’s an old organization. They take care of us.”
Kellner played at Spartanburg Methodist for two years after graduating from FHS, then started his minor-league career with the Yakima (Wash.) Bears before moving up to Florida. He said her hasn’t worried about the next jump in levels or when that will be.
“There are so many young catchers in the system,” he said. “I’m just going to try to stay consistent.”
Mull strong in Springfield
(NOTE: This article originally appeared in a June 1995 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
His parents and family miss him. His friends and former teammates miss him.
But at this point in the summer, no one misses Blaine Mull more than his Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball coach.
Mull’s minor-league career got off to an excellent start and is still going strong. The right-handed pitcher was drafted in the sixth round at the young age of 17 in June 1994 by the Kansas City Royals. His career was put on hold last summer when he opted to carry Post 21 to an Area IV championship instead of joining the Royals in June.
At the still young age of 18, Mull is still eligible for Post 21 play, but it was time for him to move on.
“More than anything, we miss Blaine’s leadership,” Post 21 coach Ron Swink said. “We are having trouble generating offense, and he’s a very strong pitcher. But we miss his leadership.”
Mull is currently the Springfield (Ill.) Sultans, a Royals’ affiliate. Manager Brian Poldberg is very pleased with his performance so far.
“He is executing, and he never gets his head down,” Poldberg said. “He is adjusting and improving, and he has a chance to be a great pitcher.”
Mull is an integral part of the team’s 15-man pitching staff. This season, he has started 13 games and pitched 60 innings, giving up 32 earned runs with 36 strikeouts. Poldberg said Mull is working on his breaking ball and off-speed pitches and noted that most of the batters Mull faces have been in the minors a few years already or played college ball for four years.
Thomas named All-American
(NOTE: This article originally appeared in a June 1995 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
Wingate College’s Allen Thomas was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) NCAA Division II All-America team announced this week during the 28th annual D-II championship being played in Alabama.
Thomas, a junior right fielder from Morganton, was a third-team pick. He was named MVP of the Food Lion South Atlantic Conference tournament, leading the Bulldogs to their second consecutive SAC title.
Thomas had 20 home runs and 75 RBIs, both good for second on the team.
Youth baseball no-hitters
(NOTES: These articles both originally appeared in June 1970 editions of The News Herald. They have been edited. … The two listed below were among nine local no-hitters from the spring and summer of ’70: two at the high school level, two in men’s fastpitch softball and five at the youth level.)
Fire Department rallied for six runs in the third inning and four in the fourth, and pitcher Gregg Brinkley pitched an abbreviated no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Burke Kiwanis in a minors baseball game. Brinkley faced 15 batters in the four-inning contest and struck out 10 of them. …
Jackie Russ pitched his first no-hitter of the season to lead his Optimist midget baseball team to a 4-0 victory over Burke Kiwanis. Russ faced 25 batters, struck out 12 and walked seven in the six-inning game. Tony Fleming’s two-run double led the way at the plate for Optimist.
