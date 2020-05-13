A look back at some of the bigger anniversaries from Burke County sports in the spring months of 1970, 1995 and 2000 … 50, 25 and 20 years ago at this time:
Freedom baseball’s last title tilts
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The Freedom baseball program’s two most recent conference tournament title game appearances came five years apart, in ’95 and ’00, and both featured some major drama. These articles originally appeared in May editions of The News Herald from those years. They have been edited.)
Worry about a play-in game? Not these Freedom Patriots.
“We wanted to win the conference championship,” Freedom senior pitcher-third baseman Matt Briggs said. “That was our attitude going in.”
As it turned out, the Patriots carried that attitude all the way to the top.
Heading into the Northwestern 4A Conference baseball tournament, Freedom was on the bubble for the third playoff spot available to league teams. Tied with Crest for third place at the end of the regular season, the fourth-seeded Patriots had two possible avenues to capturing a playoff berth: win the tournament and gain the automatic second spot or hope one of the top two teams won to gain the third spot by virtue of a play-in game vs. Crest.
But with the chance East Burke or Watauga — the Nos. 5 and 6 seeds — could win the event and thus unseat both Freedom and Crest, the only certain route for the Patriots to take was to keep winning and claim the tourney title. And with a dominating 11-3 victory over Watauga at Freedom, that’s just what the Patriots did.
Coach Tom Russ made several gambles throughout the tournament that paid off in a big way. But in what was his most dangerous roll of the dice, he started freshman pitcher Casey Rogers in the semifinal game against top-seeded McDowell in order to save Briggs for a potential final.
Rogers came through with a complete-game five-hitter in Freedom’s 7-0 shutout win, allowing Briggs to enter the title showdown with seven full days of rest.
Briggs went the distance, striking out 10, walking two and allowing just two infield singles and four baserunners after the first two frames. Freedom trailed 3-0 heading to the bottom of the second but took the lead for good on back-to-back RBI doubles by Briggs and Ryan Kellner.
Kellner and Scott Earwood had two hits each to lead Freedom, who had downed rival EB 8-6 in round one after losing the Cavaliers a few days earlier to end the regular season.
… The story couldn’t have been much more different in a rematch with the Pioneers in the 2000 NWC title game.
Watauga found a way to win despite getting only two hits as the regular-season champs topped host Freedom for a third time during the season, 3-2, to win a second straight NWC title game by the same slim margin.
Freedom, the third seed, got just four hits. The Patriots’ effort was also hampered by a devastating and questionable ruling by the home-plate umpire in the fifth inning.
Trailing by the eventual final margin, Freedom loaded the bases with two outs as Josh Anthony stepped into the batter’s box. Then things got interesting when Watauga starting pitcher Cal Hurst delivered a pitch that struck Anthony on his leg. However, rather than sending Anthony to first, which would have forced in the tying run, the umpire refused to rule that the ball had in fact hit Anthony.
Russ and Anthony, along with a rowdy and loud group of Patriot fans, were enraged by the decision.
Anthony even offered to show the umpire a bruise on his leg where the ball had hit him, but it was to no avail. The infield umpire, who was positioned between second and third, also thought the ball hit Anthony. Instead, the pitch was ruled a ball and Anthony lined out to third to end the half-inning.
After the game, Russ was upset with himself since the ball that, according to the umpire, didn’t hit Anthony ended up at the backstop. Russ wished he had sent home David Leonhardt, who stood on third as the ball rested against the fence, believing he was about to be forced in.
The first round of the tournament several days before featured follow-up gems from a pair of county pitchers. Freedom topped Crest 2-0 as senior Kyle Berryhill tossed a one-hitter. He had three-hit Crest in a regular-season win. EB, meanwhile, beat McDowell 3-2 behind 16 strikeouts from Brandon Leger. Leger had struck out 14 Titans in a Cavs’ regular-season home triumph.
Briggs’ big CWS moment
(EDITOR’S NOTE: Briggs went on to star for Wake Forest on the mound from 1997-2000, a period during which the Demon Deacons won two ACC Tournament titles and made the first three of five straight NCAA Tournament appearances ending in 2002. The following is from two articles that originally appeared in May 2000 editions of The News Herald. They have been edited.)
Despite winning back-to-back ACC titles, Briggs still has the desire for more. The 1995 graduate of Freedom who is in his final days at Wake Forest is looking to go out on top.
His performance in a 4-2 NCAA Tournament regional win over Liberty helped keep the Demon Deacons’ season alive.
Briggs produced a quality start to earn the decision in the Columbia, S.C.-region contest, extinguishing the Flames to the tune of nine hits and two earned runs over six innings in his fifth start of the year.
Briggs was 6-0 with a 4.14 ERA in his top season at WF as a junior.
