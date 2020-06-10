A look back at some of the bigger anniversaries from sports in and around Burke County from 50 years ago at this time. These articles all originally appeared in June 1970 editions of The News Herald. They have been edited…
Isaac wins 3rd straight GN race
Bobby Isaac, who says there’s nothing like winning at home, won his third straight NASCAR Grand National Series race at Hickory Motor Speedway on Saturday night before some 10,000 screaming hometown fans.
It was Isaac’s fifth win in the last eight GN races. (Note: He would go on to claim the series title that season with 11 wins.)
Making it look easy, Isaac won the pole position for the Hickory 276 with a sizzling track record 87.75 mph in his Dodge and then led all the way in finishing two laps ahead of Richard Brooks in a Plymouth.
The three straight wins at HMS ties the track record held by Richard Petty, who was unable to get his car ready for the race. Petty, who had hoped the race would mark the first leg of his comeback from a shoulder injury he suffered slamming the wall at the Rebel 400 at Darlington, S.C., showed up anyway to explain to fans why he couldn’t race and to sign autographs. (Note: Isaac would break Petty’s HMS record with a fourth straight win later in ’70.)
“I don’t race unless I can be competitive and have a chance to win,” the superstar explained.
Isaac’s chief competition in the 100-mile race was Donnie Allison of Hueytown, Ala., in a Ford. Allison, this year’s winner of the World 600 and rookie of the year in the Indianapolis 500, was knocked out on the 70th lap in a spinning crash with Bill Dennis and the wall.
His brother, Bobby Allison, winner of the Atlanta 500 this spring, also raced but was knocked out early with an oil leak.
Allison and Dennis’ spinout dropped Dave Marcis, running third, off the pace. He was able to make a comeback, however, and drive to a third-place finish. G.C. Spencer was fourth, Bill Seifert was fifth and Benny Parsons sixth.
Morgan Shepherd of Hickory, making his first career Grand National start, qualified ninth-fastest and was running ninth when he was black-flagged from the track with a smoking engine.
Only two caution flags were required in the race, but it slowed Isaac’s average speed to 69 mph.
Isaac won $2,200 out of the $13,000 total purse, the richest of the year in the series for a 100-mile race.
Setzer team shows field its bumper
Ned Setzer joined up with Jimmy Poovey to win the 300-lap team race and $1500 at Hickory Speedway on Saturday night.
In winning, Setzer became the first driver to win three feature events. Finishing close on his heels in the same lap was the duo of Morgan Shepherd and Roy Chatham.
Third, a lap back, was the team of Jack Ingram and Paul Dockery. Jimmy Hensley and Campbell King were fourth, Bob Pressley and Steve Moss were fifth, Glenn Hoke and Ray Medford were sixth, Ken Houston and Paul Warlick were seventh and past track champion Harry Gant and teammate Junior Crouch were eighth.
There were four lead changes in the unique race which teamed the eight-cylinder Sportsman cars with sixes from the Limited Sportsman division.
Ingram and Shepherd both led briefly before Setzer roared back to the front. All three drivers were in 1957 Chevys. Ingram was in the lead when his car and that of Setzer locked fenders off the third turn. Setzer took over the lead as Ingram spun to the rear of the field.
The Gant-Crouch finish, eight laps back, was remarkable in that most of the race was run in the six-cylinder car after Gant’s Sportsman racecar blew an engine.
Earnhardt nabs feature victory
Leading ARA race driver Ralph Earnhardt added $1,200 to his back account this weekend by taking the Super Sport feature Sunday at Mountaineer Speedway (Note: the older name of the former Antioch Speedway) after posting his fourth straight victory at Concord on Saturday.
Driving a ’69 Camaro, Earnhardt nudged Freddie Smith, who finished second in a Ford Fairlane. Mustang driver Vic George was third.
Behind the three leaders were Wayne Fitzpatrick, Ralph Eury, Johnny Miller, Larry Campbell, Doug Cooper, Bennet Clontz and Paul Clontz, a regular at the track in previous seasons who was making his first appearance this year.
Eury and Smith won the heat races for pole position in the 17-car field. But Earnhardt passed them early and stayed ahead.
Charlie McBride outdueled David Oliver for honors in the Charger division. It was the first victory at Antioch this year for McBride and the second for Earnhardt.
