Timmy Hill survived a green-white-checkered finish at virtual Texas Motor Speedway to win the second round of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series on Sunday. It was Hill's 674th iRacing victory overall.
Hill, who finished third in last week's debut of the virtual series pitting drivers from NASCAR's and ARCA's four national series, survived the dash to the finish after a caution with three laps to go in regulation for a multi-car crash spurred by a third-place battle between Ryan Preece, Parker Kligerman and John Hunter Nemechek. Hill had taken the lead one lap before on a bump-and-run against William Byron.
Preece, Garrett Smithley, Landon Cassill, Alex Bowman, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Byron, Nemechek, Kyle Larson and Kurt Busch rounded out Sunday's top 10.
Hill's pass for the lead was set up by a multi-car wreck with 11 laps left, triggered by contact between Clint Bowyer and Greg Biffle. Daniel Suarez was parked for trying to intentionally wreck Ty Dillon during the sequence.
Denny Hamlin, last week's debut winner at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway, never was a factor at Texas, finishing 24th.
FOX Sports 1 already has confirmed iRacing will return to its airwaves this Sunday at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.
