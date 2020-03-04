The energy in a near sold-out Crump-Rogers Gym was building toward one moment all night Tuesday.
Freedom boys basketball senior guard Ben Tolbert captured that moment.
Tolbert lifted the roof off the building with a deep wing 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds remaining as the No. 3 seed host Patriots rallied from as much as 14 points down to defeat Weddington, 67-64, in the NCHSAA 3A West Regional semifinals.
The shot broke a tie and gave Freedom (28-1) its first lead since the score was 3-2 in the opening moments.
The moments leading up to it though, were almost equally dramatic … and eerily familiar.
Down four with 52.5 seconds to go out of a timeout in the frontcourt, Freedom inbounded the ball deep in the corner to Bradley Davis, who swished the baseline 3 while drawing a foul and then knotted the game at the free-throw line.
FHS first-year coach Clint Zimmerman credited assistant coach Rob Noyes with the idea for the play.
“All the credit goes to Coach Noyes. He said we’ve got this in, let’s run it,” Zimmerman said. “Bradley said, ‘I’ll make it.’ And those guys were right. We always talk about everybody has to contribute. We don’t rely on one player or one coach. It’s all about family.”
Two free throws pushed the No. 10 Warriors back in front, but two Qualique Garner free throws tied the score with 30.2 seconds remaining.
Then FHS fans and coaches who recall the Freedom-Weddington regional semifinal game of 2014 were provided a thrilling stroll down memory lane.
Just like that game in Greensboro in the same round of the postseason — when Freedom also started five seniors, all 6-foot-3 or under, suffered its only loss in conference play and beat Hickory three times, once at home earlier in the playoffs — the Patriots forced a turnover near midcourt when Garner jumped in front of a driving Weddington player to draw a charge.
Unlike that season, Freedom burned two timeouts after regaining possession, the final one at the 12.6-second mark
But again just like that game six years ago, in a tied game in the final 3 seconds, a senior guard stepped up with the winning shot from behind the arc. Garner took the inbound pass, dribbled through two defenders to find Jayden Birchfield at the top of the key, and Birchfield swung it over to Tolbert.
“It was kind of a weird situation with a baseline out of bounds,” said Zimmerman. “I thought it was going to be a sideline out. But they held their composure, they got it in. And our goal was to either win it on this end or go to overtime.
“Ben’s just such a program guy. The ball couldn’t have found a better guy because he’s so tough, so resilient. He’s fought through injuries. He’s fought through a season he knew he could have shot it better. And tonight, he let all that go, didn’t let it bother him and just knocked it down.”
Tolbert said he didn’t think it was going in when he shot it.
“It’s funny how things worked that way. That gym is a special place,” said Tolbert, who scored 12 points on four 3s, two in each half. “We just knew we had to get a good one. Que Garner was tough with the ball, Jayden made a good decision like he’s been doing all year. My teammates put me in a great position to make a shot, and God put the ball in the net.”
Weddington still had once chance, and officials convened and put the game clock at 4.0 seconds. The Warriors crossed midcourt but couldn’t get a shot up before the buzzer.
James Freeman, who scored 16 points and led the Pats with seven rebounds and four assists, said the team never panicked though it still trailed 52-41 with 7 minutes left and 56-47 with 4 minutes to go.
“Coach just said let’s cut (the deficit) down,” Freeman said. “We got it to seven, got it to three. End of the game, you know, every game we say, let’s just win by one. … It feels great, especially winning this way, everybody storming the court. I’ve always been to the fourth round and just couldn’t finish the job. I think everybody will be ready (Saturday).”
Zimmerman couldn’t say enough about the crowd and its impact on the outcome.
“That big environment, that big crowd and that energy from them helped us,” he said. “It got to Weddington a little bit and helped us, and we found a way.”
Garner led all scorers with 21 (14 in second half) and Davis added 15 (11 in the final 3:20).
In its third regional final in seven years, Freedom plays No. 5 Hunter Huss (26-4) on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. in Hickory at Lenoir-Rhyne’s Shuford Gym.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.