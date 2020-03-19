CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina’s in-state football recruiting coup in year two of Mack Brown’s second stint continued Wednesday when the Tar Heels landed a verbal commitment from DeAndre Boykins of Central Cabarrus High School in Concord.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Boykins chose UNC over offers from the likes of Auburn, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, 247Sports reports.
Boykins plays running back and defensive back at the prep level. The four-star recruit is projected as a nickelback at Carolina, who now holds commitments from four of the state’s top 10 players in the class of 2021, also including quarterback Drake Maye, defensive end Keeshawn Silver and receiver Gavin Blackwell.
