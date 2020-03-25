CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina star freshman guard Cole Anthony on Tuesday evening announced he was delaying his decision on whether to enter this year’s NBA Draft amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, 247Sports reports.
"Anyone that knows me understands that playing in the NBA has been a lifelong dream of mine," Anthony wrote on social media, "but given the pain that America and the world are experiencing at this time, I am going to refrain from making any announcements around that topic."
Anthony (6-3, 185) averaged a team-high 18.5 points with 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals this past season while shooting just 38 percent from the field. He missed 11 games as UNC’s season slipped away, with the Tar Heels finishing 14-18.
